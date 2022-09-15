U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Copper Alloy Wire Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 18.16 Bn growth -- APAC to have significant share

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The copper alloy wire market is growing at a CAGR of 3.21% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 18.61 billion between 2021 and 2026. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper Alloy Wire Market 2022-2026

  • The report recognizes the following as the key players in the copper alloy wire market: Alloy Wire International, Aviva Metals Inc., Chaplin Bros Birmingham Ltd., CK SAN ETSU Co. Ltd., Deutsche Nickel GmbH among others.

  • The global copper alloy wire market structure is fragmented in nature.

  • APAC to have a significant share in the copper alloy wire market.

  • Market to observe 3.04% YOY growth in 2022.

For additional highlights, View Sample Report Here.

Key Segments

The copper alloy wire market is segmented by application (electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, and others).

The electrical and electronics segment is expected to be the largest segment of the global copper alloy wire market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the extensive use of copper alloys in electrical and electronic applications. In addition, developments in energy conservation technologies is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global copper alloy wire market is analyzed across five regions — APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is the dominating region and is expected to account for 61% of the global market share over the forecast period. Factors such as rapid industrialization and the growth of the regional electrical and electronics industry will drive the growth of the copper alloy wire market in APAC.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Read Sample Report Before Purchasing

Market Dynamics

The copper alloy wire market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing communication and electrical and electronics industries. The increasing demand for consumer electronics and industrial electronics products has resulted in strong growth in the communication and electrical and electronics industries worldwide. In addition, rapid developments in technologies such as subscriber line and asymmetrical subscriber line technologies, which allow high-speed data transmission, including internet services and mobile communications, have increased the demand for a wide range of minor and major electronic devices and gadgets. Copper alloy wires are extensively used in various applications in the communication and electrical and electronics industries. Thus, with the growth of these industries, the demand for copper alloy wires will increase during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore additional information by Downloading a Sample Report.

Vendor Landscape

The copper alloy wire market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of several large, medium, and small-scale manufacturers. Most large and established manufacturers sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas several small manufacturers concentrate on their regional markets. Manufacturers compete on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The high product differentiation by manufacturers is expected to intensify the competition in the market. This would increase competition among manufacturers, which may influence them to reduce their product prices. This could negatively affect their profit margins and market growth. The market includes companies of varying sizes. While some companies are more specialized in terms of commodities, others have larger financial resources.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the copper alloy wire market report:

 Regional Analysis 

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information 

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase. Read Our Sample Report

Copper Alloy Wire Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 18.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.04

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alloy Wire International, Aviva Metals Inc., Chaplin Bros Birmingham Ltd., CK SAN ETSU Co. Ltd., Deutsche Nickel GmbH, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., International Bron Metal SA, Jelliff, JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd., Kamman Group, Knight Group, Little Falls Alloys, Metals United Alloys And Fusion Products Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd., Saru Precision Wires Pvt. Ltd., Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc., Wieland Werke AG, and YAMAKIN Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alloy Wire International

  • 10.4 Aviva Metals Inc.

  • 10.5 CK SAN ETSU Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Deutsche Nickel GmbH

  • 10.7 Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG

  • 10.8 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.10 Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc.

  • 10.11 Wieland Werke AG

  • 10.12 YAMAKIN Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Copper Alloy Wire Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copper-alloy-wire-market-research-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-18-16-bn-growth--apac-to-have-significant-share-301624439.html

SOURCE Technavio

