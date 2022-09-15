Copper Alloy Wire Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 18.16 Bn growth -- APAC to have significant share

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The copper alloy wire market is growing at a CAGR of 3.21% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 18.61 billion between 2021 and 2026. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper Alloy Wire Market 2022-2026

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the copper alloy wire market: Alloy Wire International, Aviva Metals Inc., Chaplin Bros Birmingham Ltd., CK SAN ETSU Co. Ltd., Deutsche Nickel GmbH among others.

The global copper alloy wire market structure is fragmented in nature.

APAC to have a significant share in the copper alloy wire market.

Market to observe 3.04% YOY growth in 2022.

Key Segments

The copper alloy wire market is segmented by application (electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, and others).

The electrical and electronics segment is expected to be the largest segment of the global copper alloy wire market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the extensive use of copper alloys in electrical and electronic applications. In addition, developments in energy conservation technologies is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global copper alloy wire market is analyzed across five regions — APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is the dominating region and is expected to account for 61% of the global market share over the forecast period. Factors such as rapid industrialization and the growth of the regional electrical and electronics industry will drive the growth of the copper alloy wire market in APAC.

Market Dynamics

The copper alloy wire market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing communication and electrical and electronics industries. The increasing demand for consumer electronics and industrial electronics products has resulted in strong growth in the communication and electrical and electronics industries worldwide. In addition, rapid developments in technologies such as subscriber line and asymmetrical subscriber line technologies, which allow high-speed data transmission, including internet services and mobile communications, have increased the demand for a wide range of minor and major electronic devices and gadgets. Copper alloy wires are extensively used in various applications in the communication and electrical and electronics industries. Thus, with the growth of these industries, the demand for copper alloy wires will increase during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The copper alloy wire market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of several large, medium, and small-scale manufacturers. Most large and established manufacturers sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas several small manufacturers concentrate on their regional markets. Manufacturers compete on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The high product differentiation by manufacturers is expected to intensify the competition in the market. This would increase competition among manufacturers, which may influence them to reduce their product prices. This could negatively affect their profit margins and market growth. The market includes companies of varying sizes. While some companies are more specialized in terms of commodities, others have larger financial resources.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the copper alloy wire market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Copper Alloy Wire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alloy Wire International, Aviva Metals Inc., Chaplin Bros Birmingham Ltd., CK SAN ETSU Co. Ltd., Deutsche Nickel GmbH, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., International Bron Metal SA, Jelliff, JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd., Kamman Group, Knight Group, Little Falls Alloys, Metals United Alloys And Fusion Products Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd., Saru Precision Wires Pvt. Ltd., Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc., Wieland Werke AG, and YAMAKIN Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alloy Wire International

10.4 Aviva Metals Inc.

10.5 CK SAN ETSU Co. Ltd.

10.6 Deutsche Nickel GmbH

10.7 Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG

10.8 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

10.9 RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd.

10.10 Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc.

10.11 Wieland Werke AG

10.12 YAMAKIN Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

