U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,034.50
    +33.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,810.00
    +222.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,848.50
    +116.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.80
    +17.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.03
    +0.83 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.60
    -3.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.34
    -1.26 (-6.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4190
    +1.5440 (+1.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,346.03
    +1,247.66 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.03
    +375.35 (+154.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,547.21
    +62.96 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Copper Alloy Wire Market size to grow by USD 18.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the growing communication and electrical and electronics industries - Technavio

PR Newswire
·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The copper alloy wire market is poised to grow by USD 18.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The copper alloy wire market is segmented by application (electrical and electronics, construction, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alloy Wire International, Aviva Metals Inc., Chaplin Bros Birmingham Ltd., CK SAN ETSU Co. Ltd., Deutsche Nickel GmbH, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., International Bron Metal SA, Jelliff, JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd., Kamman Group, Knight Group, Little Falls Alloys, Metals United Alloys And Fusion Products Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd., Saru Precision Wires Pvt. Ltd., Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc., Wieland Werke AG, and YAMAKIN Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The report offers an up-to-date analysis, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper Alloy Wire Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Copper Alloy Wire Market 2022-2026

Growing communication and electrical and electronics industries have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing impurities in the global copper concentrate supply might hamper the market growth. Copper alloy wires are extensively used in communication and electrical and electronics industries, especially in domestic subscriber lines, local area networks, mobile phones, transformers, connectors, and other major as well as minor electronic gadgets. They are used in manufacturing circuits in microprocessors, owing to their heat-sink properties and high efficiency. Because of their high electrical conductivity, they are widely used to manufacture power cables for medium- and low-voltage applications. The global electrical and electronics industry is growing rapidly. Hence, with the growth of the communication and electrical, and electronics industries, the demand for copper alloy wires will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - buy the report!

Copper Alloy Wire Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The market share growth in the electrical and electronics segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The electrical and electronics segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the global market during the forecast period. Copper alloy wires are widely used in electrical and electronic applications, due to their specific properties such as thermal and electrical conductivity, ductility, abrasion resistance, high mechanical strength, and biofouling resistance.

Geographic Analysis

APAC is estimated to account for 61% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for copper alloy wire in the region. Market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid industrialization and the growth of the regional electrical and electronics industry will facilitate market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data and forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report  

Copper Alloy Wire Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist copper alloy wire market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the copper alloy wire market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the copper alloy wire market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of copper alloy wire market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.  

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The electric wire and cable market size in India is expected to increase by USD 1.65 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. The wire and cable industry analysis identifies the growth in renewable power generation as one of the primary factors driving the electric cable and wire market growth.

The winding wire market size is expected to increase to USD 12.08 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%. One of the factors driving the global winding wire industry growth is the expansion of power generation and T&D network.

Copper Alloy Wire Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 18.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

3.04

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alloy Wire International, Aviva Metals Inc., Chaplin Bros Birmingham Ltd., CK SAN ETSU Co. Ltd., Deutsche Nickel GmbH, Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., International Bron Metal SA, Jelliff, JLC Electromet Pvt. Ltd., Kamman Group, Knight Group, Little Falls Alloys, Metals United Alloys And Fusion Products Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd., Saru Precision Wires Pvt. Ltd., Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc., Wieland Werke AG, and YAMAKIN Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alloy Wire International

  • 10.4 Aviva Metals Inc.

  • 10.5 CK SAN ETSU Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Deutsche Nickel GmbH

  • 10.7 Diehl Stiftung and Co.KG

  • 10.8 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 RCI Industries and Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.10 Ulbrich Stainless Steels and Special Metals Inc.

  • 10.11 Wieland Werke AG

  • 10.12 YAMAKIN Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Copper Alloy Wire Market 2022-2026
Global Copper Alloy Wire Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copper-alloy-wire-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-18-16-billion-from-2021-to-2026--driven-by-the-growing-communication-and-electrical-and-electronics-industries---technavio-301781980.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Oil Advances on Kurdish Supply Dispute and US Inventory Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains as Iraqi exports via Turkey remain disrupted amid a dispute with Kurdish authorities, while an industry report showed a decline in US stockpiles. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverBrent crude traded above $79 a barrel, w

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Emerson Electric Shares Continue to Disappoint

    Emerson Electric were upgraded to an overweight ("buy") rating at Morgan Stanley a week ago. The company was named the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Energy Management Tuesday. Lot's of media attention but in my review of March 21 I wrote that "Fundamental analysts can be comfortable recommending stocks in downtrends but technical analysts are not."

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GameStop Decides It Likes Stores After All

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • Oil Firm Shuts Down Iraqi Fields as Kurdish Spat Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverOne of the biggest oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan has started to lower output as a dispute between the region’s government and Baghdad drags on.A legal fight is halting roughly 400,000 barrels a day of I

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su

  • Does Big Pharmacy Managers Fix Prices? Ohio Attorney General Lawsuit Alleges Cigna, Humana Engaged In Price Fixing For Medicines

    A lawsuit filed by the Ohio attorney general alleges that Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI), Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM), and Prime Therapeutics LLC shared pricing and other information to gain leverage during negotiations for rebates. The lawsuit comes as some policymakers explore the healthcare companies' role in high-cost drugs, Wall Street Journal reported. The Federal Trade Commission, House Republicans, and several states have launched investigations into pharmacy-benefit managers (PBMs). Governments, empl

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverThe Perth-based company wi

  • Ongoing supply shortages threaten U.S. infrastructure and war efforts

    Manufacturers of everything from pickup trucks to homes are still grappling with tight supplies of microchips and cement - shortages that could translate into delays and higher costs for federal efforts to arm Ukraine against Russian aggression and rebuild U.S. crumbling infrastructure and manufacturing. The supply chain woes that sent costs soaring and spurred shortages of everything from toilet paper to passenger cars are easing for retail-focused industries, but remain stubbornly persistent in important growth sectors like autos, machinery, defense and non-residential construction, experts said. "For sectors where demand is still strong, we are still seeing issues of materials shortages, and these problems will take additional time to resolve," said Jason Miller, associate professor of logistics at Michigan State University's business school.

  • Home Depot's Charts Reveal a DIY Downtrend

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot has struggled to overcome chart resistance in the $330-$340 area the past 12 months, but now prices are looking to retest the support in the $270 area. A break of this chart support could precipitate further declines.

  • How Bad Is the Binance Suit?

    Binance, the largest global crypto exchange by trading volume, and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao were reportedly taken off guard by the U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) decision to file a civil lawsuit against the company on Monday. The firm, which has for years avoided establishing a permanent headquarters, had been in dialogue with U.S. and other regulators about operating compliantly in the hundred-plus jurisdictions it services. Just last month, Binance Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillman told the Wall Street Journal that the exchange had closed “gaps” that formed in its compliance strategy as a result of the exchange’s rapid expansion.

  • California lawmakers pass country's first penalty for gas price gouging

    Just a week after the legislation was introduced, California lawmakers passed the country's first penalty for price gouging at the pump. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill.

  • Bitcoin rebounds above US$28,000, XRP leads gains among top 10 cryptos

    Bitcoin rallied above US$28,000 in Wednesday afternoon trade in Asia after losing ground earlier in the week when U.S. regulators filed a lawsuit against Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, for allegedly breaching trading rules.