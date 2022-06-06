Copper Cable Market Worth USD 212,896.55 Million by 2027 at 3.36% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Copper Cable Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (CAT3, CAT5, CAT5E, CAT6, CAT6A, CAT7, CAT8) Application (Industrial, Broadcast, Enterprise, Digital Communications, Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Cable Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Copper Cable Market Information by Type, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 3.36% CAGR to reach USD 212,896.55 Million by 2027.

Market Synopsis

A copper cable is a sheath or jacket that contains two or more copper wires. Copper wire and cable are used in many different applications, such as power generation, telecommunications, transmission, distribution, electronics circuits, and electrical equipment. Copper cables are available in various shapes and sizes, comprising shielded and unshielded twisted pair cables, as well as coaxial cables, with different structures depending on the application. Unshielded or UTP cables are extensively used in local area networks (LANs). Despite the increased demand for fiber optics, copper cables are still used in various industries due to their low cost.

Copper cabling is generally made of copper wires. Compared to other metals, these wires provide high electric transmission with less resistance and require less insulation. Copper wires are commonly used to make copper cables, in which many copper wires are bundled together into a single jacket. Copper wires and cables are used in various industries due to their properties. Insulated copper cables are manufactured by wrapping wires in suitable insulations, most commonly PVC molded around the wire, and adding extra shielding with a metal cladding design to protect against harsh environments.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2027 Market Size USD 212,896.55 Million CAGR 3.36% (2021–2027) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2027 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Widespread Use in the Power Sector Surging Internet Penetration.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The promising companies in the copper cable market are:

Ningbo Jintian Copper Group Co Ltd (China)

Aviva Metals (France)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Elcowire Group AB (Sweden)

KGHM (Poland)

TRA.SMA S.p.A. (China)

ABB (Switzerland)

Knight Precision Wire (UK)

Luvata (Finland)

Hitachi Metals Ltd (Japan)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan)

Furukawa co. ltd (Japan)

Tatung Co (China)

People's Cable Group (China)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Copper is a common conductor in electrical wiring. Power generation, distribution, transmission, electronic circuits, telecommunications, and a number of other electrical applications all employ these wirings. Copper wires are widely used for wiring because they deliver quality electrical conductivity of any commercial metal, except for silver, along with strength, formability, ease of connection, good thermal conductivity, and corrosion resistance. Copper wire for grounding is becoming more popular in the country and across the region as the building industry grows.

Market Restraints:

The status of the global economy has a significant impact on copper's pricing. This is due to its widespread application in a multitude of sectors. Copper processing factories are frequently situated close to mining or extraction operations. Copper production generates a large amount of waste. If it is cost-effective, uranium, often found in the same region as copper ore, can be collected as a by-product.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to social distance restrictions, lockdown/stay-at-home orders, occupancy restrictions, and sick time owing to COVID-19 exposure or positive test findings, the flow of raw materials and completed items slowed or ceased entirely. The manufacturing floor and procedures were disturbed and constrained. As a result, the ability to produce products and services at consistent prices has been hampered. The power business is a large consumer of wires and cables, and it plays a vital role in the market's expansion. This is due to governments launching new power projects in various places to meet rising electricity demand. COVID-19's rapid global expansion in 2020 substantially impacted industrial operations in key areas such as information technology and telecommunications, electrical equipment, and infrastructure. The wire and cable industry experienced production and supply disruptions due to this, as well as economic instability in some states.

The closure of manufacturing operations in the region has resulted in a significant loss of business and money for the Asian and European countries under lockdown. The outbreak of the COVID-19 disease has had a significant influence on the production and manufacturing industries, resulting in a downturn in the progress of the copper wire and cable market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

CAT5 segment is estimated to lead the copper cable market in the upcoming period.

By Application

The digital communications segment will solidify its lead in the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific accounted for the greatest share of the market and is expected to develop at the fastest rate. The increased manufacture and sale of automobiles, particularly in India, China, Japan, and South Korea, is credited with the region's rapid growth. The region's growing aviation industry is also helping to boost the regional market growth. Due to the significant production and sale of automobiles in European countries such as Germany, Russia, and France, Europe accounted for the second-largest proportion of the worldwide market. The market's growth is primarily driven by increased industrialization and urbanization and a rise in infrastructure development investments across Asia-Pacific developing countries. The Asia-Pacific area is seeing a considerable increase in demand for electricity, and communication, propelling the industry forward.

North America trails the region of Europe. Because of its massive automobile and aerospace industries, North America's growth in the worldwide market has been static. The Middle East and Africa, on the other hand, are predicted to expand at a slower rate than the rest of the world due to the presence of large-scale petroleum businesses. Due to the expansion in industrialization and increased government investments in key countries, the Latin American market is projected to present significant prospects.

