Copper Climbs to 11-Week High on Panama Mine Risk, Shortfall
(Bloomberg) -- Copper advanced to the highest level in 11 weeks on concerns over the looming shutdown of a large mine in Panama and amid expectations of a widening ore supply deficit in 2024.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Tesla’s Cheapest Cybertruck Will Cost $60,990 and Be Available in 2025
These Are the World's Most Expensive Cities to Live In Right Now
Biggest Blowout in Bonds Since the 1980s Sparks Everything Rally
The Panama government has said it will shut First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Cobre operation, which produces about 1.5% of the world’s supply. The mine already suspended output last month as a blockade of boats restricted key supplies amid mass protests from environmentalists and labor unions.
The disruption comes as the gap between demand and supply for copper ore is set to widen next year, according to BloombergNEF. Two key producing regions — Chile and Peru — are facing bottlenecks in increasing output, while demand is rising in China, it said. Copper prices are likely to remain elevated, it added.
Copper climbed 4.4% in November, the first monthly increase since July, as a slew of stimulus in China improved the outlook for commodity demand in the top consuming nation. A weakening dollar also helped commodities priced in the greenback as they became cheaper for buyers in other currencies.
Copper rose as much as 0.5% to $8,507 a ton on the London Metal Exchange, before trading at $8,490 by 11:09 a.m. in Shanghai. Most metals were higher, with aluminum and zinc up 0.2%.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
No Laws Protect People From Deepfake Porn. These Victims Fought Back
Soaring Canadian Housing Costs Power a Population Boom in Alberta
A $30 Billion Meltdown in Clean Energy Puts Biden’s Climate Goals at Risk
Scientists and Farmers Race to Save the World’s Banana Supply
Facing a Shortage of Luxury Artisans, LVMH Seeks Apprentices in the US
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.