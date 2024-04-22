Copper demand to boom as new technology drives power consumption, Trafigura says

FILE PHOTO: Raw copper from Zambia awaits export in a warehouse at Newlyn Terminal at Bayhead at the port in Durban·Reuters
Reuters
2 min read
0

LONDON (Reuters) - Flourishing activity in the electric vehicle, power infrastructure, AI and automation sectors will lead to at least 10 million metric tons of additional copper consumption over the next decade, commodity trader Trafigura told Reuters.

Technological developments such as artificial intelligence and automation, and the energy transition, which includes electric vehicles and renewable energy, have already driven up demand prospects for copper cable used to conduct electricity.

Estimates of new demand from these applications vary, but Graeme Train, head of metals analysis at Swiss-based Trafigura, said one third of the 10 million tons of new demand would come from the electric vehicle sector.

"A third is electricity generation, transmission and distribution, and the rest is for things like automation, manufacturing capex and cooling systems within data centres," he said. Growth in data centres is related to AI.

Accelerating production of electric vehicles, solar panels and grid investment in China, and a pick-up in manufacturing activity in the top consumer, has already boosted demand for copper used in the power and construction industries.

That combined with tight supplies of refined copper metal and concentrate has propelled copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) to two-year peaks near $10,000 a ton.

Copper industry sources say part of the reason for the price surge are sliding stocks in LME registered warehouses, which at 121,200 tonnes have dropped more than 35% since October last year.

Tight supplies of mined copper or concentrate, the feedstock for copper metal, due to disruptions such as the closure of First Quantum's Cobre mine in Panama last year have also helped fuel copper's upward price momentum this year.

Analysts have been revising their forecasts of the copper market balance since in December when Anglo American also cut its production guidance, and some now expect significant shortages in the copper market estimated at around 26 million tonnes this year.

Train expects copper demand to be bolstered by industrialisation and urbanisation in the emerging world, particularly in India where consumption per person per year is only half a kg.

In China and the developed world, per capita copper consumption is 10 kgs and seven kgs respectively, he said.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • As shale oil gains slow, deepwater port struggles for customers

    As U.S. shale oil boomed last decade, an oil pipeline company pitched an ambitious multi-billion-dollar export port off the Texas coast to ship domestic crude to buyers in Europe and Asia. In April, Enterprise Products Partners' SPOT became the first project to receive a license from the U.S. maritime regulator for a deepwater port that could load two supertankers, each of which can carry up to 2 million barrels of oil at a time. But multi-year regulatory delays, a loss of commercial backers and slowing U.S. shale production has left SPOT, or Sea Port Oil Terminal, and its three rival projects without any secured customers, energy industry executives say.

  • Hidden AI stock plays: Here are the companies powering the next revolution

    AI is changing the data center landscape and unearthing an entirely new avenue of infrastructure demands— an investment opportunity that’s currently ‘underappreciated’ by the market, according to Morgan Stanley.

  • Re-vote on Elon Musk’s pay could expose Tesla to even more legal trouble

    Tesla is likely in for some fresh legal entanglements after recommending stockholders vote to reinstate Elon Musk’s compensation package.

  • Portugal's Galp says field off Namibia could contain 10 billion barrels of oil

    Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.

  • Nike Reverses Course as Innovation Stalls and Rivals Gain Ground

    Shoe giant stumbled as CEO John Donahoe pulled away from retailers and relied on old hits. Now it says it’s refocusing on cutting-edge footwear for athletes.

  • Electric cars sold at record discounts as demand plunges

    Almost eight in 10 new electric cars are being sold at a discount as the industry reels from falling consumer demand.

  • 3 Safe Energy Dividends for Turbulent Times

    These companies have long track records of paying durable dividends.

  • Huayou Cuts Lithium Production, Costs on Battery Metals Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. said it has reduced lithium output and cut costs after reporting a 49% slump in net income in the first quarter. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an Al

  • Brent hovers above $86 as traders unfazed by MidEast conflict

    The front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract for May, which expires on Monday, fell 33 cents to $82.81 a barrel in tepid trade. The market reaction is yet another example that it is only reasonable to expect a protracted oil price rally if the Strait of Hormuz - the world's most important oil artery carrying a fifth of global supply - was disrupted or Saudi Arabia directly drawn into the conflict, noted Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. Meanwhile, plentiful supplies of some of the biggest crude grades are limiting the impact on oil futures of conflict in the Middle East, a Reuters analysis found.

  • $8 Million Will Buy You This Much Retirement

    If you have enough money in the bank to last the rest of your life, you can retire. If you don't, you can't. It's as simple as that, although, of course, nothing about retirement is actually simple. Planning out your retirement means making educated guesses about issues well outside your control, from how the market […] The post How Long Will $8 Million Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.