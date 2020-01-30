(Bloomberg) -- No major commodity has felt the pain of the worsening coronavirus epidemic more deeply than copper.

The metal has tumbled for 12 straight sessions in London, the longest retreat in more than three decades of data. Over the past week, copper in London has tumbled 6.6%, making it the hardest-hit of all major commodities by the spreading pandemic.

Copper’s slide underscores just how crucial China’s manufacturing engine has become to global commodities markets. The economic hit to China could exceed that seen during the SARS outbreak of 2003, according to Nomura Holdings Inc. The Asian nation’s share of global metals demand has surged to 51% in the first 10 months of last year, from just 19% during the SARS pandemic based on Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.

Traders have been warning that the short-term outlook for commodities could be upended if manufacturers in China are forced to stay closed for longer while authorities fight to contain the spread of coronavirus. Now, with several major provinces extending public holidays, those fears look like they could be realized.

“From a trading perspective, it makes sense to be cautious,” Xiao Fu, head of global commodities strategy at BOCI Global Commodities, said by phone from London. “There could be pent-up demand in the latter part of the year, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see prices moderately lower over the nearer term.”

Still, there are a lot of uncertainties, and markets have a tendency to overreact.

Chile, the biggest copper-producing nation, said investors may have overestimated the impact of the coronavirus on metal demand, echoing other comments that the outbreak won’t change the long-term growth picture.

The biggest question is what will happen in the short term. Brief disruptions in the spot market could weigh on sentiment, particularly if the extended closure of end-user businesses forces producers to unload stocks.

“The delay in downstream consumers coming back to market in many provinces will likely lead to an extended build in inventory,” Colin Hamilton, managing director for commodities research at BMO Capital Markets, said in an emailed note. “Warehouse operations are also due to resume next week, though transport of material is still likely to be limited.”

To contact the reporters on this story: Maria Elena Vizcaino in New York at mvizcaino1@bloomberg.net;Mark Burton in London at mburton51@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Luzi Ann Javier at ljavier@bloomberg.net, ;Lynn Thomasson at lthomasson@bloomberg.net, Joe Richter

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.