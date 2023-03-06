Copper Fox Metals prepares for 9,000 metre drill program at Schaft Creek project

Vancouver --News Direct-- Copper Fox Metals Inc

Copper Fox Metals CEO Elmer Stewart joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company and its partner Teck Resources have announced an aggressive drill program for 2023 at the Schaft Creek project in British Columbia.

Stewart told Proactive the plan is for C$17.2 million in works including a 9,000 metre drill program focused on geotechnical data collection.

That data is focussed on key areas including the proposed pit highwall and life of mine strip ratio to reduce operating costs.

