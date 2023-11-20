Copper Joins Fed Rally With Prices Heading for Nine-Week High

(Bloomberg) -- Copper added to its biggest weekly gain since July as industrial commodities benefit from growing optimism for an end to the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes.

Investors have been adding to bets that the Fed’s tightening cycle has ended after a series of US data points showed the world’s biggest economy is slowing. Higher borrowing costs and a relatively strong dollar have been key headwinds for metals in the past two years.

Copper was 1% higher at $8,347.50 a ton by 11:55 a.m. London time on Monday, on track for its highest close since mid-September. Prices on the London Metal Exchange climbed 2.9% last week.

There also was relatively bullish news for copper from raw-materials supply talks, with at least one major Chinese copper smelter accepting lower fees from mining companies. The lower treatment and refining charges point to a tightening market for copper concentrate.

Still, the mood at a major copper-industry gathering in Shanghai last week was distinctly mixed. While the market for mined copper is seen tightening — and long-term demand prospects remain bright — there are still worries about oversupply in the short term amid a ramp-up in smelter capacity.

Other base metals were mixed Monday, with aluminum gaining 1% and zinc 0.5%. Tin edged lower.

--With assistance from Eddie Spence.

