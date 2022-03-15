U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,179.00
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,958.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,095.25
    +49.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.10
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.32
    -8.69 (-8.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.80
    -33.00 (-1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.44 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.00
    +1.25 (+4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3058
    +0.0054 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.0200
    -0.1620 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,704.57
    -241.63 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.51
    +4.33 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.72
    -63.75 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Copper Labs sparks joy for utility companies by making their meters smarter

Haje Jan Kamps
·5 min read

Utility companies have a problem: Their "smart grids" were created to solve billing problems from a decade ago, not the needs and expectations from 2022 consumers with electric cars, solar panels and an obsession with real-time data. Copper Labs just raised $5.5 million to help them solve that problem, with an elegant little hardware device that serves as a bridge between the low-resolution smart meters and the consumer's internet connection.

"The problem is even the most sophisticated electric Smart Grid deployments right now are only telling utilities what happened yesterday, and only in 15-minute intervals," says Dan Forman, CEO at Copper Labs. "A lot of them are only getting that data once every 30 days. If you go beyond electricity into gas and water, most of those guys are still accessing data once every 30 days. The pace of disruption on the grid is not being matched by the pace of innovation. We're helping utilities find more cost-effective ways to deliver the solutions they need."

The company raised $5.5 million led by Clean Energy Ventures (CEV), a venture capital firm funding early-stage climate tech innovation, with follow-on participation from National Grid Partners and Blue Bear Capital. With the new round of funding, Copper Labs plans to grow its sales, engineering and marketing teams over the next year to accelerate adoption nationally across utility territories. In addition to the funding, Copper Labs welcomes Nora Mead Brownell, Clean Energy Ventures venture partner and former FERC Commissioner, to its board of directors.

"The Copper Labs team is on a mission to help utilities plan for a future with strained and limited resources all while recreating delivery systems fit for purpose," said Brownell. "I'm excited to support the team as they empower customers and partner with mature industries adapting to rapidly changing externalities for a more sustainable future."

Copper Labs is essentially unlocking a trove of data the utility companies haven't been able to access to date -- especially important in a world where real-time data is a potential driver for behavioral change. It's no good, for example, to tell a consumer that they were charging their Tesla during peak hours 11 days ago -- at that point, the end-user can't remember why they plugged their car in. At that point, the damage to their electrical bill -- and the environment -- is already done.

"Historically, on the residential side, demand management programs were primarily targeting connected smart thermostats, enabling [them] to reduce load during peak periods. That way, the utilities reduce the reliance on expensive and dirty gas peaker plants. The challenge with that is that connected smart thermostats are installed in less than 20% of U.S. homes, and maybe half of those individuals sign up for these control programs," explains Forman. "It doesn't cover all the other problems that are coming down the line -- EV chargers, for example. You need not only real-time grid edge intelligence, but a channel to engage targeted users. So for example, if we can see who's charging an EV charger during peak hours, it is high-value information for a utility company. They can then target that individual with an incentive to curtail the load."

The Copper Labs mobile app gives home owners an up-to-the-minute view of their power consumption and offers actionable insights and incentives to save power/water/gas. Image Credits: Copper Labs

The company has a few different solutions; an in-home bridge that connects existing smart meters to an internet connection, and a neighborhood-scale solution that can do the same for anything from dozens to thousands of homes.

"Some Smart Grid meters have a ZigBee Home Area Network embedded. We can make a secure handshake and get that data back in about 30-second intervals instead of waiting until the next day. To install it, the utility would send a device in the mail. You'd install the Copper mobile app, and connect it all up," explains Forman, holding up a laptop-charger-sized brick that plugs into a power socket. "You simply plug this thing into the wall, and everything it does is wireless."

The neighborhood solution does the same thing and needs its own internet connection, either wired or over existing wireless networks. It can be installed on a utility pole and service a larger number of homes.

"Our neighborhood-level device will get about one-minute interval data from hundreds of homes from a single device," says Forman. "The value there is obviously a dramatic reduction in home hardware costs. No need to ask the consumer to do anything, and no need to rely on the consumer's Wi-Fi because you've got a dedicated broadband or wireless network."

The cool thing is that Copper's device can also track solar production meters, to show what electricity is being generated and delivered into the grid. The company claims that this is a unique view, especially powerful for the utility companies that don't have visibility into the distributed rooftop solar arrays. The app also enables anomaly detection, usage data and additional insights.

"With or without smart meters, Copper Labs opens up a high-frequency data trove for consumers, utilities and smart home providers to enable faster decision making," said Dr. Carolin Funk, partner at Blue Bear Capital.

In a nutshell, then, the issue the company is solving is making legacy grids smarter than even the most cutting-edge of smart grids, bypassing the slower innovation cycles of the meter vendors. In addition, Copper's solution is far cheaper, quicker and more environmentally conscious to install on a utility pole, than replacing a hundred perfectly fine and serviceable power meters at the home level.

14 climate tech investors share their H1 2022 strategies

If this sounds like something that the utility companies should have been able to solve themselves, you are correct -- but it's interesting to highlight the challenge of what is being solved here; the number of radios and wireless connections that need to be present for a solution like this to work is mind-boggling.

"The thing we're focused on is solving really hard RF problems to where the same device can do electric, gas and water. And if you look back to the new neighborhood-level thing that I mentioned, gas and water utilities don't have an effective path to get to traditional advanced metering infrastructure," explains Forman.

Recommended Stories

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • UPDATE: AMC to acquire 22% of gold and silver miner Hycroft in surprise move

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it is buying 22% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. and its 71,000 acre Hycroft Mine in Northern Nevada, that is understood to have 15 million ounces of gold deposits and some 600 million ounces of silver deposit. The company will also receive 23.4 million warrants priced at a discount of $1.07 a share. Hycroft shares closed Monday at $1.37. Eric Sprott, a metals investor, will make an investment equal to AMC, the company said in a statement. Combined, t

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 8.6% on Monday after the biotechnology leader said it dosed the first participant in a new clinical trial for its experimental vaccine for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The phase 1 study is designed to evaluate the vaccine's safety profile and ability to provoke an immune response in approximately 100 adults aged 18 to 55 years who are HIV negative. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is helping to fund the trial.

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • Opinion: The Ukraine War Likely Has Triggered a Lasting Bear Market

    Comparisons with Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait 32 years ago explain why, says Phillip Toews, who argues that buffer or hedged equity funds could help investors ride out what could be years of malaise.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese equities deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the country’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to its lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008U.S. Sewer Data

  • Alibaba Stock Is Really Hurting. Why It Might Not Bounce Back Any Time Soon.

    Regulatory, geopolitical, and health-economic factors have formed a painful trifecta for Chinese stocks, and Alibaba shares are getting battered again.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • What a Russia debt default would mean for financial markets as Ukraine invasion continues

    A default by Russia could come within days, but investors aren't panicking over the potential hit to global financial markets.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • Why Baidu, NetEase, and Alibaba Stocks Keep Falling

    Fears about investing in Chinese tech stocks reached a fever pitch Monday, as international megabank J.P. Morgan announced "double-downgrades" on three of the biggest names in China tech: Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA). As of noon ET, NetEase shares are down 7.2% from Friday's close, Baidu stock is off 7.5%, and Alibaba is leading the Chinese tech sector lower with a loss of 8.2%. For one thing, there's the continuing risk that a whole lot of Chinese stocks -- even the big ones -- might have to delist from U.S. stock exchanges if China's government can't find a way to work with their U.S. counterparts to permit full and accurate auditing of Chinese companies' financial reports.

  • Is Nio's Plunging Stock Price an Opportunity?

    American depositary shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have fallen sharply so far in 2022. Nio is getting hit hard again Monday as U.S.-listed Chinese companies are looking more at risk of being delisted. Last week, five Chinese companies were specifically named as being in danger of meeting that criterion, meaning they could be delisted in 2024 if they fail to comply.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Largest China Tech ETF in U.S. Wipes Out Nine Years of Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese stocks has been so intense that it’s erased all the gains in the largest China tech exchange-traded fund in the U.S. since the debut in 2013.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated Fr

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Reuters reported over the weekend that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies of neon gas, which is vital for the manufacture of semiconductor chips. On the other hand, if input costs rise for Nvidia, that would squeeze its profit margins. Adding to Nvidia's troubles, on Monday morning, Citigroup released a report warning of "incredibly bearish" sentiment regarding semiconductor stocks.