Copper Declines as Traders Mull Rate Path After US, China Data

(Bloomberg) -- Copper slipped as investors assessed the path for interest rates after economic data from China and the US.

Most Read from Bloomberg

An expected decline in producer prices in the US reinforced bets on Federal Reserve’s pivot to lowering borrowing costs this year. While traders continued to expect the first Fed reduction in May, they now see a slightly bigger chance of a cut in March.

China’s consumer prices marked their longest streak of declines in more than a decade, underscoring weak growth yet raising the prospect of more government action. The central bank is likely to reduce interest rates and pump more cash into the financial system as early as Monday, a Bloomberg survey showed.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.5% for the week to mark its third weekly decline, putting losses at 2.6% this year.

Future contracts for wiring metal dropped 0.2% to settle at $8,339 a metric ton on the LME. Most other metals also settled lower.

--With assistance from Mark Burton and Martin Ritchie.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.