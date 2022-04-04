U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

Copper Mountain Mining Announces Commissioning of Trolley Assist Project

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce that it has successfully commissioned its trolley assist project, which consists of an approximately one kilometer trolley-assist haul ramp and seven pantograph-equipped electric haul trucks. This project is in partnership with SMS Equipment, Komatsu, ABB, Clean BC, and B.C. Hydro, and is aimed at cutting carbon emissions at the Copper Mountain Mine by at least 30%, paving a solid foundation to achieve the Company's goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2035.

"We are proud to be the first open pit mine to commission electric trolley assist haulage in North America," stated Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "We have been assessing numerous innovative technologies that will reduce our carbon load. Through electrification and capacity increases, we are targeting to reduce our carbon intensity by 50 to 70% in the next five to seven years. We are also actively testing and researching renewable diesel, hydrogen, battery, and fuel-cell technology to power our haulage units to achieve our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2035."

"This project stemmed from our goal to reduce our carbon emissions and make a meaningful change, while improving our costs and productivity," said Don Strickland, EVP – Sustainability for Copper Mountain Mining Corporation. "Diesel fuel for our 240t haul trucks is the largest source of GHG emissions at the mine and diesel cost is between our second and third largest cost item for the site. With clean hydro-electricity available in BC, the best way to achieve both the GHG and cost reduction objectives was to consider trolley assist technology when acquiring new trucks. Electric powered haul trucks will now travel up our haulage ramps at twice the speed, one tenth of the energy cost, and near zero GHG emissions."

A video of the first commissioned trolley assist haul truck, passing a diesel-only truck, can be seen here.

For more information about Copper Mountain's ESG initiatives, such as the Company's progressive reclamation program, its collaboration with BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and IBM on Mines Digital Trust and its new recycling solution for haul truck tires with Kal Tire, please visit the Company's website: https://cumtn.com/esg/overview/. In addition, the Company will be publishing its inaugural sustainability report this year.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year. Copper Mountain also has the 100% owned development-stage Eva Copper Project, which is expected to add approximately 100 million pounds of copper annually, in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION
"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.
President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.CuMtn.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". In this document, certain forward-looking statements are identified, including the Company's goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2035 and anticipated production at the Copper Mountain Mine. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

