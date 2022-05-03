U.S. markets close in 3 hours

Copper Mountain Mining Receives Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) Environmental Excellence Award

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce that it has received the 2022 Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) Environmental Excellence Award in recognition of its Electric Trolley Assist Project focused on reducing carbon intensity and minimizing environmental impact.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation logo (CNW Group/Copper Mountain Mining Corporation)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation logo (CNW Group/Copper Mountain Mining Corporation)

The Trolley Assist installation at the Copper Mountain Mine connects haul trucks to clean BC electricity and will displace approximately 400 liters of diesel and 1 tonne of carbon dioxide each hour per truck up the Copper Mountain Mine's main haulage ramp. The system covers a one kilometer incline from the main pit to the primary crusher, and can support four trucks at any time. Moving heavy rock up a steep incline is a highly energy intensive process and is the largest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at Copper Mountain. This new technology is anticipated to reduce Copper Mountain's carbon emissions by at least 30% over the next five years and is a key contributor towards the Company's goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2035.

"We are honoured to receive this award as it recognizes our commitment to making a difference," commented Don Strickland, Copper Mountain's Executive Vice President of Sustainability. "We are one of the first open pit mines to commission electric Trolley Assist in North America. This is a huge achievement, and we are proud of our team for their efforts in successfully delivering this project. We also have many other projects underway to help us reduce our total environmental footprint. We have scaled up our progressive reclamation program to reclaim 25 hectares of land per year while focusing on minimizing the total disturbed area that requires reclamation. We are also collaborating with the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation to develop a digital carbon emissions certification system called Mines Digital Trust with the objective of building transparency by tracking responsible producers. Progressive environmental and community stewardship is a main pillar of Copper Mountain's growth strategy."

For more information about Copper Mountain's ESG initiatives, please visit the Company's website: https://cumtn.com/esg/overview/. In addition, the Company will be publishing its inaugural sustainability report this year.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year. Copper Mountain also has the 100% owned development-stage Eva Copper Project, which is expected add approximately 100 million pounds of copper annually, in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION
"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.
President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.CuMtn.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". In this news release, certain forward-looking statements are identified, including the anticipated reduction of the Company's carbon emissions by at least 30% over the next five years due to the Trolley-Assist Project, the Company's goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2035 and anticipated production at the Copper Mountain Mine. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management's discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copper-mountain-mining-receives-towards-sustainable-mining-tsm-environmental-excellence-award-301538718.html

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

