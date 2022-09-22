U.S. markets open in 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,811.75
    +5.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,357.00
    +75.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,709.50
    -0.50 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.20
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.27
    +1.33 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.90
    +8.20 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.73
    +0.25 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    +0.0034 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5520
    +0.0420 (+1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    27.53
    +0.37 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0047 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.7900
    -3.2460 (-2.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,177.45
    -35.92 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.75
    -0.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.68
    -14.96 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Copper Mountain Mining Releases Inaugural ESG Report

0
·4 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report entitled "Powering a Sustainable Future".

Copper Mountain Mining Logo (CNW Group/Copper Mountain Mining Corporation)
Copper Mountain Mining Logo (CNW Group/Copper Mountain Mining Corporation)

The report formalizes Copper Mountain's sustainability initiatives dating back to the Company's inception, marking an important milestone in the formalization of Copper Mountain's ESG program and creating a baseline for future disclosure and reporting to relevant and evolving industry standards.

"Our inaugural ESG Report demonstrates our commitment to transparency, open dialogue, and continuous improvement," stated Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "This report outlines how we have integrated ESG into our corporate strategy, our results thus far, and the path we are charting for the future. We will continue to pursue a leadership role in emissions reduction, strive for best-in-class industry performance, and amplify our ESG impact as we support the energy transition with the safe, sustainable production of copper."

The ESG Report provides a comprehensive overview of the Company's approach to and performance in respect of key ESG components, including energy and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions, reclamation and biodiversity, tailings management, water stewardship, and community support.

Highlights Include:

  • A commitment to reducing energy consumption and GHG emissions, targeting a 40% reduction in carbon intensity in 2024 as compared to 2019 levels.

  • A goal of achieving net zero Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2035.

  • Improved Total Injury Frequency (TIF) rate, decreasing 32% as compared to 2020.

  • Decreased freshwater use by 35%, decreased water discharged by 94%, and increased net contact water collected by 91%, as compared to 2019 baseline levels.

  • Increased global female employment and Indigenous representation by 51% and 33%, respectively, in the last six years through the Company's equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives.

  • Achieved 38% female board representation, surpassing the Company's commitment to have at least 30% female representation on its board by the end of 2022.

  • Met or exceeded all sustainability targets, which were to achieve a "Yes" or at least an "A" rating on each of the Towards Sustainable Mining ("TSM") protocols.

Copper Mountain has received industry recognition for its sustainability work. The British Columbia Technical and Research Committee on Reclamation awarded Copper Mountain with the Outstanding Achievement in Mine Reclamation award in the Metal Mine category for its reclamation work on the Wolfe Creek Realignment and Fish Habitat Offsetting Plan. Copper Mountain also received the 2022 TSM Environmental Excellence Award for its innovative Electric Trolley Assist project.

The ESG Report and further information about Copper Mountain's ESG initiatives are available on the Company's website at www.CuMtn.com.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain Mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year.  Copper Mountain also has the 100% owned development-stage Eva Copper Project, which is expected add approximately 100 million pounds of copper annually, in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION
"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.
President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws.  All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements.  Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". In this news release, certain forward-looking statements are identified, including the anticipated reduction of the Company's energy consumption and GHG emissions, the Company's goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2035, and anticipated production at the Copper Mountain Mine and Eva Copper Project. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management's discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.  Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all.  Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copper-mountain-mining-releases-inaugural-esg-report-301631020.html

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • VIZSLA SILVER EXPANDS MINERALIZATION WEST OF NAPOLEON AND ACQUIRES NEW CLAIMS, ADDING OVER 400 METRES OF POTENTIAL VEIN STRIKE

    Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from 13 new drill holes targeting the Cruz Negra Vein located in the western portion of the district and announces the acquisition of two new claims within the Napoleon area at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") located in Mexico. The results are exclusively from the Cruz Negra Vein located 250 metres west of the Napoleon resource ar

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Powell Has Pretty Much Sealed the Fate of the Short-Term Stock Market

    Here's what I see ahead -- and key areas of the S&P 500 -- as Powell and Co. punch back at inflation.

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • Why Alibaba, Amazon, and Meta Platforms Stocks Tumbled on Wednesday

    Unfortunately, the latest rate hike came with a bit of collateral damage. With that as a backdrop, shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) slipped as much as 5%, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 3.1%, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slipped as much as 2.8%. There was very little in the way of company-specific news behind the sell-off, but fears regarding the Fed's continued rate hikes and lower growth forecasts succeeded in dragging these technology stocks even lower.

  • Carl Icahn to investors: ‘The worst is yet to come’

    Wall Street icon Carl Icahn has a warning for his fellow investors: “The worst is yet to come.” Speaking on Wednesday at MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas in Money festival via a remote feed, the 86-year-old Icahn delivered that grim assessment of the economy, but also spoke of areas of opportunity for investors.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Axsome Therapeutics, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The bear market hasn't dragged down Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). The biotech company specializes in treating central nervous system conditions. And it's been on a roll with good news -- and share performance -- in recent weeks.

  • Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    A fresh new deal with an existing partner and a good showing in a new analyst report combine for a share price lift.

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Li Auto stock jumps after moving up launch of 6-seat SUV Li L8, priced just above $56,500

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. surged 6.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to bounce off the previous session's four-month closing low, after the China-based electric vehicle maker said it was moving up the launch of its Li L8 six-seat sport utility vehicle (SUV) to Sept. 30 due to strong demand. The company said it will unveil the Li L8 on Sept. 30, priced below RMB400,000 (about $56,532) with deliveries to start in early November. "We decided to move our launch date for Li L8 forward based on overwhelm

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • Is Trending Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Before You Buy the Adobe Stock Dip, Take a Hard Look at Microsoft

    Both companies are trying to make blockbuster acquisitions, but one looks better positioned to do so.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy Right Now

    The retreat is being driven by soaring inflation and rising interest rates, which are putting the brakes on the economy and forcing investors to rethink their growth expectations. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), for example, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to originate loans for banks on other lenders, and investors have doubts about how well its lending models will hold up as household finances deteriorate. Upstart's main goal is to displace the standard tools used to size up the risk in consumer lending.

  • The Fed raised rates — retirees and near-retirees should do this

    Retirees have to watch their spending, especially after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike announced on Wednesday. For the third time in a row, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would raise the benchmark federal-funds rate – this time, by a 0.75 percentage point so that it hovers between 3% to 3.25%. The news may seem unsettling for retirees, in particular, many of whom are living on fixed incomes.