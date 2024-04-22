Copper Nears $10,000 as Investors Bet on Rising Global Demand

Bloomberg News
1 min read
1

(Bloomberg) -- Copper edged closer to $10,000 a ton after an April rally fueled by bets that a recovering global economy will lift demand for industrial materials.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Metals have posted broad gains in recent weeks, and copper opened Monday with a fresh advance to a two-year high. Signs of improvement in manufacturing activity from the US to China have buoyed metals, and stubborn inflation is attracting renewed wagers on commodities.

Investors are contending with an apparent shift in the Federal Reserve’s path toward interest-rate cuts, with Chair Jerome Powell signaling last week that it’s going to take the bank “longer than expected” to be sure that inflation is under control.

Copper climbed 1% early Monday to reach $9,970 a ton, before trading at $9,950 by 9:55 a.m. in Shanghai. Other metals were mixed, with aluminum and zinc slightly lower.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Backtracks as Middle East Tensions Ease Following Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged lower as geopolitical tensions eased in the Middle East, paring haven demand, and traders looked ahead to US data that will shed light on the outlook for monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly

  • HK Bankers Face More Job Cuts on China Slowdown, High Pay

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong investment bankers could face more job cuts as the slowdown in China deals persists and employers look to trim highly compensated staff, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasing

  • Macquarie's banking unit to stop new car loans to focus on mortgage growth

    "This decision will enable us to further prioritise the growth of our home loan and deposit offerings," Ben Perham, Macquarie's head of personal banking, said in a statement. Macquarie's Banking and Financial Services Group, which contributed 15.5% to the infrastructure investor's fiscal 2023 net operating income of A$19.12 billion ($12.33 billion), said the change will not impact existing customers.

  • Asia stocks edge up, oil and gold retreat on tempered Mideast fears

    Asian stocks recovered some losses on Monday and bond yields rose as fears of a wider Middle East conflict ebbed, with investors gravitating back towards riskier assets. Gold and the safe-haven dollar pulled back from near their peaks, and crude oil prices declined as the potential for a major supply disruption waned. Iran said on Friday that it had no plan to retaliate following an apparent Israeli drone attack within its borders, which in turn followed an unprecedented Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel days before.

  • Portugal's Galp says field off Namibia could contain 10 billion barrels of oil

    Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.

  • Musk Draws Australia’s Wrath Over Sydney Attack Images on X

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is gearing up for a fight with Elon Musk and American social media giants over allegations they failed to move fast enough to police graphic content and misinformation during two violent attacks in Sydney over the past 10 days.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD

  • Hidden AI stock plays: Here are the companies powering the next revolution

    AI is changing the data center landscape and unearthing an entirely new avenue of infrastructure demands— an investment opportunity that’s currently ‘underappreciated’ by the market, according to Morgan Stanley.

  • Is Dell Stock a Buy?

    The growth in artificial intelligence technology is giving the company a boost in sales.

  • Will airline ticket prices go back up this summer? What experts say.

    Travelers have been feeling the brunt of increased travel expenses, but the extra costs may not be coming from where they think.

  • Last Week's Worst-Performing Stocks: Are These 11 Large-Cap Stocks In Your Portfolio?

    These seven large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they in your portfolio? Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) was the worst large-cap stock performer last week, plummeting 31.08%. The company fell alongside ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), which reported worse-than-expected first-quarter FY24 results last week. Exane BNP Paribas analyst David O’Connor downgraded ARM from “Outperform” to “Neutral” with a $100 price target. MicroStrategy Inc’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock lost 20.07% last wee