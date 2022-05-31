Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major companies in the copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market include Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile, BHP Group, Glencore International, Jiangxi Copper Company, Anglo American plc, Southern Copper Corp, Vedanta Resources Limited, Teck Resources Ltd, Votorantim S.

New York, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A and MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC.



The global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market is expected to grow from $191.06 billion in 2021 to $221.07 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The copper, nickel, lead and zinc market is expected to grow to $394.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.6%.



The copper, nickel, lead and zinc market consists of sales of copper, nickel, lead and zinc ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine copper, nickel, lead and zinc ores.The industry includes establishments that develop mine sites, mine and convert ores into copper, nickel, lead or zinc concentrates.



Mining is either through underground or surface mining techniques or both.



The main types are copper, zinc, lead and nickel.Copper is a chemical element that is a reddish, extremely ductile metal, a good conductor of electricity and heat.



Copper is found in a free metallic state in nature.The various organization involved are large enterprises, small and medium enterprises.



The different end-user industries include construction, transport, manufacturing and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market.



The regions covered in the copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The use of autonomous hauling systems trucks in the mining industry is significantly enhancing production efficiency and reducing turnaround time.Autonomous haulage systems control and track mining vehicle movements, coordinates and autonomously drives off-highway haul trucks operating in a mine.



This system increases efficiency by minimizing delays, reducingoperating costs and reducing fuel consumption, thereby minimizing carbon emissions. For example, RioTinto has already implemented AHS in their mines and has reported 13% reduction in load and haul operating costs from the automated fleet.



The countries covered in the copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Ukraine, and Iran.





