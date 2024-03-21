Copper Resumes Rally as Fed Rate Signals Boost Industrial Metals
(Bloomberg) -- Copper resumed its rally that saw it hit an 11-month high this week, with the Federal Reserve’s signals that it will meet rate-cut expectations bolstering risk appetite and weakening the US dollar.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Baltimore Wants to Sell Hundreds of Vacant Homes for $1 Each
Sam Bankman-Fried Says 50-Year Sentence Only Suitable for a ‘Super Villain’
Trump Rules Out Vivek Ramaswamy as Running Mate as He Eyes New Team
Justice Department to Sue Apple for Antitrust Violations as Soon as Thursday
Fed Signals Three Rate Cuts Are Still Likely, Despite Inflation Uptick
The metal has gained more than 10% over the past six weeks, boosted by supply risks, along with a generally more positive global economic outlook. Open-interest, or the number of outstanding contracts, for copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange has surged to a record of more than 500,000 since last week as investors increased bullish bets.
The US dollar extended losses after Fed policymakers kept their outlook for three cuts this year and moved toward slowing the pace of reducing their bond holdings, suggesting they aren’t alarmed by a recent uptick in inflation. A weaker greenback makes commodities from copper to iron ore cheaper to other currency holders.
The copper market remains very tight, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts wrote in a note.
“The combination of record low copper stocks, our expectation of peak mine supply next year, rapid green demand growth, and low price elasticity of both demand and supply will in our view lead to copper scarcity pricing in 2025,” the analysts, led by Lina Thomas, said.
Copper rose 1.6% to $9,067 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as of 10:01 a.m. in Shanghai. Other base metals were also higher, with aluminum gaining 0.9%.
Iron ore was up 0.6% to $106.40 a ton in Singapore, extending its rebound after it slumped below $100 a ton on Friday for the first time since August.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Selling Shohei Ohtani: Can Baseball’s Biggest Talent Transform the Sport?
China’s Super-Cheap EVs Offer Hope for Average American Buyers
Julius Baer Hits Reboot to Escape Swiss Banking’s New Malaise
OpenAI Sprinting to Keep Up With Startups on AI-Generated Video
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.