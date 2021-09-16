U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.15
    -1.55 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,816.17
    +1.78 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,183.79
    +22.26 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.73
    +5.29 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.62
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.50
    -39.30 (-2.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.88 (-3.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0056 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3310
    +0.0270 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0042 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7000
    +0.3400 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,679.34
    -406.61 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.24
    -8.05 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.48
    +10.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

CopperBank Closes $5 Million Private Placement Financing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE:CBK) announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $5,000,000.

"It is great to close this financing so soon after taking over as CEO and seeing such strong demand from seasoned, long-term resource investors," said Paul Harbidge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This financing bolsters the balance sheet as the Company progresses the advanced Copper Creek project in Arizona, as well as the Contact Copper project in Nevada. We look forward to demonstrating the value of these projects by developing geological models, updating the resource estimates and technical studies, as well as commencing exploration drilling on both properties."

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 at any time up to five years following the closing of the Offering. No finder's fees were paid as part of this private placement.

The net proceeds received by the Company from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Copper Creek and Contact Copper exploration projects, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Common Shares and Warrants to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Offering.

Paul Harbidge and Russell Ball, both insiders of the Company, subscribed for a total of 3,000,000 Units under the Offering, both of which subscriptions constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the insiders is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the shares issued to the related parties did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About CopperBank

CopperBank is a Canadian exploration mining company focused on energy related metal exploration in The United States of America. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CBK".

For additional information please contact:

Paul Harbidge, President and Chief Executive Officer

CopperBank Resources Corp.
Suite 1500, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2
Phone: 778-987-2761
E-mail: pharbidge@copperbankcorp.com
Website: www.copperbankcorp.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain information in this release constitutes forward looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws and necessarily involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, CopperBank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management of CopperBank's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology.

Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect the use of the net proceeds of the Offering by the Company. Although CopperBank believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information available to CopperBank. Forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking information.

Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to identify and complete one or more transactions involving the Company's portfolio assets that enhance shareholder value as part of management's ongoing review of strategic alternatives in the current market conditions. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company will not be able to identify and complete one or more transactions involving the Company's portfolio assets that enhance shareholder value as part of management's ongoing review of strategic alternatives in the current market conditions. Although CopperBank has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For more information on CopperBank and the risks and challenges of its businesses, investors should review the continuous disclosure filings that are available under CopperBank's profile at www.sedar.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to United States Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: CopperBank Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664403/CopperBank-Closes-5-Million-Private-Placement-Financing

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Lucid Motors rebounds on Bank of America bullish outlook

    John Murphy, Bank of America Analyst, talks latest note on EV maker Lucid Motors.

  • Why Fisker Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of electric-vehicle start-up Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were trading lower on Thursday after a downgrade from a widely followed Wall Street auto analyst. As of 1 p.m. EDT, Fisker's shares were down about 6.2% from Wednesday's closing price. In a new note on Thursday morning that covered several automotive stocks, Bank of America analyst John Murphy cut the bank's rating on Fisker to neutral, from buy, and lowered its price target to $18 from $27.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Bounced Today

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) crashed 21% yesterday after it became apparent that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new iPhone 13 will in fact not enable users to call each other via satellite. In the absence of any actual "good" news to explain the stock's bounce higher, I can only surmise that what we're looking at today is a "dead cat bounce." The way they would have placed that bet would have been by shorting Globalstar stock (i.e., selling stock they did not own, in hopes of buying it back later, cheaper, and returning the shares to their rightful owners).

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

    International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer's woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond prices and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next week. "We will have to see what happens," said Sid Dahiya, head of EM corporate bonds at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Standard, in London, which holds a small sliver of the bonds.

  • Cathie Wood unloads $62 million of Tesla shares

    Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi discuss the factors contributing to Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds unloading millions dollars in Tesla shares.

  • Down 50% in a Year, Alibaba Is Not a Fun Magic Carpet Ride

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), the Chinese e-commerce giant, have fallen for three days straight. Indeed, if you pull back the camera a bit and widen the lens, they've been falling much longer than that -- down 50% since peaking last October, when the coronavirus was still ravaging retailers all around the globe, and only China seemed to have any semblance of control over the pandemic. And that's why it's such a crying shame that "China" is itself the reason Alibaba stock has been sinki

  • Why Palantir Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday morning on above-average volume amid increased retail investor interest in the stock on social media. The average session volume is about 42 million over a 100-day period. Palantir's daily trading volume was already approaching 30 million less than an hour into trading Thursday. Palantir was one the top two trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The stock was among the top five most mentioned stocks on the subreddit r/wall

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • Bloom Energy Corporation's (NYSE:BE) Shift From Loss To Profit

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Bloom Energy...

  • Why Berkeley Lights Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Cell biology specialist Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) was getting slammed by investors on Wednesday, following a scathing tweet from an institutional short-seller. A firm called Scorpion Capital, which describes itself as focused on "activist short selling" of businesses it considers dubious, thrashed Berkeley Lights in a tweet thread published Wednesday morning. In the thread, Scorpion Capital forcefully accused the company of "Fleecing Customers And IPO Bagholders With A $2 [million] Black Box That's A Clunker."

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • Cisco raises revenue forecast, Dutch Bros. shares surge on first day of trading, Piper Sandler downgrades Beyond Meat rating

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down the morning's biggest stock movers including Cisco, Dutch Bros. and Beyond Meat.

  • China’s Nightmare Evergrande Scenario Is an Uncontrolled Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Protests intensify at China Evergrande Group offices across the country as the developer falls further behind on promises to more than 70,000 investors. Construction of unfinished properties with enough floor space to cover three-fourths of Manhattan grinds to a halt, leaving more than a million homebuyers in limbo.Fire sales pummel an already shaky real estate market, squeezing other developers and rippling through a supply chain that accounts for more than a quarter of Chinese e

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 2 Stocks Surging Over 70%

    The first half of this year saw a hefty surge in consumer demand and economic growth, as people started climbing out of the COVID lockdowns. The pent-up consumer demand fueled the growth – but that’s starting to fade back a little now. The resurgence of the corona virus isn’t helping matters, even though most governments are loathe to impose further draconian lockdowns. Goldman Sachs strategist Ronnie Walker believes that the late-year economic pullback will be modest, and that strong growth wil