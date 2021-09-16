CopperBank Closes $5 Million Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE:CBK) announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $5,000,000.

"It is great to close this financing so soon after taking over as CEO and seeing such strong demand from seasoned, long-term resource investors," said Paul Harbidge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This financing bolsters the balance sheet as the Company progresses the advanced Copper Creek project in Arizona, as well as the Contact Copper project in Nevada. We look forward to demonstrating the value of these projects by developing geological models, updating the resource estimates and technical studies, as well as commencing exploration drilling on both properties."

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 at any time up to five years following the closing of the Offering. No finder's fees were paid as part of this private placement.

The net proceeds received by the Company from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Copper Creek and Contact Copper exploration projects, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Common Shares and Warrants to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Offering.

Paul Harbidge and Russell Ball, both insiders of the Company, subscribed for a total of 3,000,000 Units under the Offering, both of which subscriptions constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the insiders is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the shares issued to the related parties did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About CopperBank

CopperBank is a Canadian exploration mining company focused on energy related metal exploration in The United States of America. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CBK".

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain information in this release constitutes forward looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws and necessarily involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, CopperBank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management of CopperBank's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology.

Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect the use of the net proceeds of the Offering by the Company. Although CopperBank believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information available to CopperBank. Forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking information.

Such factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to identify and complete one or more transactions involving the Company's portfolio assets that enhance shareholder value as part of management's ongoing review of strategic alternatives in the current market conditions. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company will not be able to identify and complete one or more transactions involving the Company's portfolio assets that enhance shareholder value as part of management's ongoing review of strategic alternatives in the current market conditions. Although CopperBank has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For more information on CopperBank and the risks and challenges of its businesses, investors should review the continuous disclosure filings that are available under CopperBank's profile at www.sedar.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to United States Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

