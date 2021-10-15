U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,254.00
    +3,688.93 (+6.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; Leadership Team Additions Announced

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCAOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE:CBK)(OTC PINK:CPPKF)(FRANKFURT:9CP) is pleased to announce that earlier today shareholders of Copperbank voted at the special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to approve the long term incentive plan of the Company (the "LTIP"), as further described in the management information circular of the Company dated September 14, 2021, with approximately 98% of votes cast in favour of the new LTIP. Additionally, the company is pleased to announce key appointments to the senior leadership team.

As previously announced in the Company's September 2, 2021 press release, the board of directors of CopperBank approved grants of 9,650,000 stock options to eligible participants under the LTIP, which grant was subject to the approval of the LTIP by shareholders. The grant, which will be effective as of today's date, permits each holder to purchase one common share of the Company for each option held at a price of $0.40 for a period of three years.

Leadership Team Appointments

The Company is also pleased to announce that Graham Richardson, Thomas Bissig and Zach Allwright will be joining the leadership team as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Exploration, and Vice President of Projects and Evaluations, respectively. Paul Harbidge, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am very excited to welcome Graham, Thomas and Zach to the CopperBank team as we work on advancing our exciting copper projects in the world-class mining districts of Arizona and Nevada. It is a testament to the quality of the projects that we have been able to attract three key senior individuals and I look forward to leveraging their experience and expertise as we work to unlock the value inherent in the CopperBank portfolio."

Mr. Graham Richardson joined the Company on October 15, 2021, as Chief Financial Officer and is a Canadian CPA with over 10 years of finance experience in the mining sector and a proven track record of adapting and partnering with various levels of organizations to achieve desired outcomes. In his most recent role as Senior Director, Finance and Accounting at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., Mr. Richardson was closely involved in the financial due diligence and integration activities in connection with the acquisition of Roxgold, while also being responsible for the delivery of the quarterly reports and oversight of the finance function and Vancouver Corporate Office. Previously, he was the Assistant Controller, North America at Newmont, following the acquisition of Goldcorp in April 2019. Prior to his role with Newmont, he was the Director, Finance Performance Management at Goldcorp after joining in 2016 and holding progressively senior finance roles within the organization. Mr. Richardson started his career with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited in their mining practice in Vancouver, and subsequently Melbourne, where he gained diverse experience working with operations across Canada, Australia, USA, Mexico and West Africa. Mr. Richardson has a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting from the University of British Columbia, Sauder School of Business.

Dr. Thomas Bissig joined the Company on October 1, 2021, as the Vice President of Exploration. Dr. Bissig is a geologist and geochemist with more than 23 years of experience in exploration and applied research on porphyry and epithermal deposit types across the Americas. He most recently worked as a consulting geoscientist providing services ranging in scale from orebody knowledge to regional exploration. From March 2017 to February 2020 he held the position of Director, Geochemistry for Goldcorp/Newmont providing subject matter expertise to exploration teams across the Americas. From 2008 to 2017 he was a senior research associate at the Mineral Deposit Research Unit at the University of British Columbia (Vancouver, Canada) where he was responsible for multiple gold and copper research programs and exploration, focused in the Andes, British Columbia, Nevada and Eastern Europe. Dr. Bissig was also a Professor at the Universidad Catolica del Norte in Antofagasta, Chile from 2004 to 2007 after graduating in 1997 from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zürich with a diploma in Earth Sciences. Dr. Bissig carried out his PhD research at Queen's University in Kingston (Ontario, Canada) on the metallogeny of the El Indio epithermal belt in Chile and Argentina, graduating in 2001.

Mr. Zach Allwright joined the company on October 15, 2021, as the Vice President of Projects and Evaluations. He is a skilled mining professional with 15 years of diversified international experience, specializing in asset optimization and technical evaluations. In his most recent role as Director, North America for Mining Plus Consulting (part of the Byrnecut Group from Australia), he successfully delivered an extensive range of technical studies and asset evaluations in team environments. Notable engagements include the delivery of technical advisory to GT Gold (supporting the subsequent acquisition by Newmont in May 2021), facilitating the mining technical due diligence for Goldcorp culminating in the Newmont/Goldcorp merger in April 2019, leading the transformation of Lac Des Illes mine through the implementation of sub-level caving 2015-2018 and advancing the Pumpkin Hollow (Nevada Copper) project from an optimized concept to first production between 2016 and 2018. Mr. Allwright (P.Eng) holds a Mining Engineering degree from the Western Australian School of Mines and an MBA from Curtin Graduate School of Business.

About CopperBank

CopperBank is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing two copper projects in The United States of America. The Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CBK".

For additional information please contact:

Paul Harbidge, President and Chief Executive Officer

CopperBank Resources Corp.
Suite 1500, 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Phone: 778-987-2761
E-mail: pharbidge@copperbankcorp.com
Website: www.copperbankcorp.com

SOURCE: CopperBank Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668432/CopperBank-Shareholders-Overwhelmingly-Approve-Long-Term-Incentive-Plan-at-Special-Meeting-Leadership-Team-Additions-Announced

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Up Today

    Overall, investors didn't seem pleased, sending the stock down about 1.5% yesterday. While regulatory work remains for the embattled bank, Wells Fargo continues to make progress in cutting expenses, as well as ramping up other areas of the bank like credit card lending and investment banking.

  • Why Duck Creek Technologies Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of insurance industry software-as-a-service provider Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) collapsed in Friday trading, falling 21.7% through 1 p.m. EDT after reporting what -- at least at first glance -- appeared to be a fine fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report last night. Expected to earn $0.02 per share, pro forma, on sales of $69.1 million, Duck Creek turned in a $0.02 per share profit on sales of $70.8 million -- not a huge earnings beat, but a beat nonetheless. Recurring revenue at the software provider increased 41%, and subscription revenue grew 35%.

  • Virgin Galactic shares tumble nearly 20% after launch delay announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the latest stock movement from Virgin Galactic.

  • Why Amazon Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumped 3.3% on Friday after retail sales unexpectedly climbed in September. Concerns had been mounting that stubbornly high COVID-19 case counts, the end of enhanced unemployment benefits, and supply chain bottlenecks would conspire to weaken the retail industry's recovery. As the largest e-commerce company and second-biggest retailer (by sales) in the U.S., Amazon stands to benefit from these sales trends as it enters the all-important holiday shopping season.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) moved higher on Friday, climbing more than 3%. The growth stock's gain was likely fueled both by an upbeat day in the overall market and an analyst's increased price target for the shares. On Friday, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois boosted his price target for Tesla stock from $850 to $950.

  • Where Is IBM Headed Following Its Spinoff of Kyndryl?

    The old tech firm provided some new long-term projections for what's to come after its structured shake-up in November.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • Goldman Sachs & 23andMe shares higher, Corsair Gaming trims revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • Should You Keep on Holding Your Facebook (FB) Position?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of +2.75% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 Index that delivered a +0.58% return for the same period, and the […]

  • Why Limelight Networks Shares Are Soaring Today

    The content delivery specialist got some positive attention from a Wall Street analyst firm this morning.

  • Tesla stock climbs to 8-month high after Jefferies boosts price target, profit view

    Shares of Tesla Inc. extended their recent surge to an eight-month high on Friday, after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target and earnings estimates, saying concerns over demand in the electric vehicle leader's key China market have now been put to rest.

  • SEC Approves Bitcoin ETF, Opening Crypto to Wider Investor Base

    After years of trial and error by would-be fund sponsors, cryptocurrency investing is finally opening up to the masses with the first-ever U.S. approval of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund. ProShares, which filed for its Bitcoin Strategy ETF this past summer, may be the first to launch next week. Proponents of a bitcoin ETF believe the product will be more widely accessible for individuals interested in bitcoin than the actual cryptocurrency by giving investors a regulated alternative to the underlying digital asset.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • IBM earnings are about to change and could be ‘messy’ — Here is what you need to know

    International Business Machines Corp. earnings report has the potential to be "messy" as Big Blue spins off managed infrastructure-service business Kyndryl.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • Earnings roundup: Alcoa, J.B. Hunt, & PNC all beat estimates for Q3

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the biggest earnings movers of the morning.&nbsp;

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now After Recent Tumble?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.