COPPERCORP RESOURCES INC. COMPLETES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - CopperCorp Resources Inc. ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") (TSXV: CPER) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), resulting in the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.50 per Share for total gross aggregate proceeds of $5,000,000.

CopperCorp Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/CopperCorp Resources Inc.)
CopperCorp Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/CopperCorp Resources Inc.)

Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") acted as agent for the IPO. The Company paid Haywood a cash commission of $230,780 and a corporate finance fee, comprised of $25,000 in cash and 50,000 Shares plus GST of $2,500.

Following the completion of the offering, CopperCorp has 66,225,365 shares issued and outstanding. CopperCorp's common shares were approved for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective January 11, 2022 and are expected to commence trading on the TSXV on January 14, 2022 under the trading symbol "CPER".

The proceeds will be used by the Company to fund its exploration program on its Alpine mineral property located in Tasmania, Australia, and for general working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. Person unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About CopperCorp

CopperCorp is a mineral exploration company actively focused on the exploration of copper in Tasmania, Australia. Its objective is to explore, locate and potentially develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit. The Company may in the future explore for minerals outside of Australia. The Company is the registered owner, through its wholly owned subsidiary Georgina Resources Pty Ltd, of certain mineral exploration licenses and claims located in Tasmania, Australia. CopperCorp is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSXV under the symbol "CPER".

For more information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated November 10, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Stephen Swatton"

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the trading of the Shares on the TSXV and the intended uses of proceeds of the IPO. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE CopperCorp Resources Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c1602.html

