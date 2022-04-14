U.S. markets closed

CopperCorp Resources Inc. Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Stephen Swatton, Chief Executive Officer, CopperCorp Resources Inc. ("CopperCorp" or the "Company") (TSXV: CPER) and their team joined Monica Hamm, Manager, Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

CopperCorp is a mineral exploration company actively focused on copper exploration in western Tasmania, Australia, a tier one mineral jurisdiction.

