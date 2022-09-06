Copperleaf Announces Executive Leadership Transition Plan

Judi Hess, Copperleaf CEO, will transition to new roles of Vice-Chair of the Board and Chief Strategist effective January 1, 2023

Effective January 1 st 2023, Paul Sakrzewski will become CEO based in Vancouver

Effective September 6th 2022, Paul Sakrzewski appointed as a Director of the Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, today announced key strategic leadership transitions to accelerate its business growth. The Company's President Paul Sakrzewski will join the Board of Directors (the "Board") effective September 6, 2022 and will transition to the CEO role effective January 1, 2023. Judi Hess, Copperleaf's current CEO, will be appointed Vice-Chair of the Board and Chief Strategist following the transition. With the appointment of Mr. Sakrzewski, the Board now comprises seven directors, five of whom are independent.

Judi Hess, CEO of Copperleaf said, "Paul is a talented and accomplished technology executive with deep global experience in enterprise software, making him uniquely suited to take on the CEO role and lead the next period of growth for Copperleaf. He has been at the helm of our successful global go-to-market and strategy team, focused on driving our sales, marketing, services, and support teams to advance the Company's overall vision. Having worked with Paul for many years, I have the utmost confidence in his abilities to lead Copperleaf into our next chapter of growth and I look forward to working closely with him to ensure a smooth transition."

"With the completion of our IPO, Copperleaf is well capitalized for the next phase of our growth. Now is the ideal time for me to transition from my role as CEO to focus on my passion for strategy focused on maximizing Copperleaf's global potential. Innovation is in our DNA at Copperleaf and I'm truly excited to work with Paul to continue developing business and product strategies to expand our leadership position in the growing decision analytics market." Ms. Hess added.

Amos Michelson, Chair of the Board noted, "Over her more than 13 years as CEO, Judi has been instrumental in developing our solutions, financing the company, implementing our go-to-market strategy and leading Copperleaf to become the premier investment planning and decision analytics solution provider globally. We look forward to continuing to drive our growth with Judi as Vice-Chair of the Board and Chief Strategist. I would also like to welcome Paul to his new role as a Director, and future CEO. Paul's track record successfully building our Asia Pacific and Japan business, while providing strong leadership across our organization, made him the ideal candidate to lead Copperleaf through our next phase of growth."

"Companies across the globe are focused on making investment decisions that deliver the highest business value," commented Paul Sakrzewski, President and incoming CEO. "I've had the privilege of seeing first-hand how Copperleaf's solutions create that value for clients. Under Judi's leadership, Copperleaf has emerged as a global leader in the investment planning and decision analytics software market. I look forward to working with Judi to further develop and grow the business while ensuring a seamless transition. I'm truly excited to build on the Company's great foundation, strategy, and culture, alongside our industry-leading team as we continue to deliver innovation to our clients."

Paul joined Copperleaf in 2018 and has successfully built the Company's Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) team and business, establishing Copperleaf as a premier technology solution provider in the region. Leading the APJ region, Paul delivered 21% of Copperleaf's revenue in 2021, while providing extraordinary leadership and support to teams and the growing group of clients and partners in the region. Prior to joining Copperleaf, Paul held regional and global executive positions at blue-chip multinational companies such as SAP, the Linde Group, BOC, Ingram Micro, and Goodman Fielder.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, including, without limitation, statements with respect to: the occurrence, timing and impact of the leadership transition. Information regarding our expectations, future plans or opportunities is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as at the date such statements are made, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors described in our 2021 Annual Information Form ("AIF") under "Risk Factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except as required by securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if the Company's expectations regarding future events, performance, or results change.

About Copperleaf:

Copperleaf provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

For more details, visit https://www.copperleaf.com/

