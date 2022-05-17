U.S. markets closed

Copperleaf Bolsters Leadership Team; Appoints Paul Sakrzewski as President

·3 min read
In this article:
  • CPLFF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX:CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Paul Sakrzewski as President.

"As the Managing Director of our business in Asia Pacific and Japan, Paul was the first member of our team on the ground in the region and has been instrumental in establishing and growing our business and team in the region. Paul's proven track record as an effective business and people leader with deep client and partner relationships and industry knowledge, make him the perfect fit for this crucial role," said Judi Hess, CEO of Copperleaf. "Paul is uniquely qualified and well positioned to lead our growing global go-to-market team and strategy, and drive our sales, marketing, services, and support teams to advance the Company's overall vision."

Paul joined Copperleaf in 2018 and has successfully built our APJ team and business, establishing Copperleaf as a premier technology solution provider in Asia Pacific and Japan. He has led our growth in the region since that time, delivering 21% of Copperleaf's revenue in 2021, while providing extraordinary leadership and support to our teams and the growing group of clients and partners in the region.

"Investment planning and decision analytics software solutions are transforming the way the world's best companies ensure their execution plans are aligned with their strategy. It's a rapidly growing global market and Copperleaf is the clear leader," commented Paul Sakrzewski, President of Copperleaf. "I'm excited to lead Copperleaf through this inflection point in its growth trajectory. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams and growing partner ecosystem to deliver innovative solutions to our clients across the globe and continue to transform how the world sees value."

Prior to joining Copperleaf, Paul held regional and global executive positions at blue-chip multinational companies such as SAP, the Linde Group, Ingram Micro, and Goodman Fielder. He has extensive experience building high-performing sales organizations, generating and executing company strategy, and implementing enterprise software solutions globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Information regarding our expectations, future plans or opportunities is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as at the date such statements are made, but which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors described in our 2021 Annual Information Form ("AIF") under "Risk Factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as at the date made.

About Copperleaf:

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

For more details, visit https://www.copperleaf.com/

SOURCE Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF-IR

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/17/c5757.html

