Copperleaf to Host First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 5pm ET.

Judi Hess, Chief Executive Officer and Chris Allen, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. Copperleaf will report its financial results after market close on May 10, prior to the call.

Q1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Details

Date: May 10, 2022 Time: 5:00pm ET Conference ID: 79370582 Dial-In Number: 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 Webcast: https://bit.ly/3y9JUvi Replay: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (Available until May 17, 2022) Replay Entry Code: 370582#

About Copperleaf:

Copperleaf provides AI-powered enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure, including physical and digital assets. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

For more details, visit https://www.copperleaf.com/

