Copperleaf to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022 after market close.

The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss its financial results on the same day at 5pm ET. Judi Hess, Chief Executive Officer, Chris Allen, Chief Financial Officer and Paul Sakrzewski, President will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Q3 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Details:

Date: November 10, 2022

Time: 5pm ET

Conference ID: 30472685

Dial-In Number: 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/nYyw205Mxr3

Replay: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (Available until November 17, 2022)

Replay Entry Code: 472685#

About Copperleaf:

Copperleaf provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

For more details, visit https://www.copperleaf.com/

SOURCE: Copperleaf Technologies Inc. CPLF-IR

SOURCE CopperLeaf Technologies Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/25/c2837.html