Coppernico Metals to Appoint Marie-Hélène Turgeon as Director

·2 min read

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 /Coppernico Metals Inc. ("Coppernico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Marie-Hélène Turgeon to the Board of Coppernico Metals. Ms. Turgeon has 20 years of experience in environmental management, legal compliance, and stakeholder engagement. She has been supporting mining companies in designing sustainable projects, assessing and managing environmental and social impacts, as well as obtaining and maintaining social licenses to operate. Her experience in Latin America includes the Cobre Panama copper mine and the Cerro Blanco Project in Guatemala.

Ivan Bebek, President and CEO commented, "It comes with great pleasure to welcome Ms. Turgeon to our Board of Directors. Her experience, expertise, and potential contributions are aligned and perfectly suited to complement the Company's ambition of building an environmentally and socially responsible world-class South American exploration company."

Prior to becoming an independent advisor, Ms. Turgeon spent 12 years in various environmental manager roles, including seven years as the environment manager for Detour Gold, leading the environmental management plans for the Detour Lake Mine. As a long-standing Ontario Mining Association ("OMA") member, she has served as Chair of the OMA Environment Committee, and also as a Director on the board of Women in Mining Canada (WIMC). Ms. Turgeon also serves as a Director for Torq Resources. She holds a BSc in Geology from McGill University and a Masters of Environment from Sherbrooke University.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ivan Bebek
President, CEO and Director

For further information on Coppernico Metals Inc., please visit www.coppernicometals.com or contact Margaux Villalpando, Manager of Investor Relations at (778) 729-0600 or info@coppernicometals.com.

About Coppernico

Coppernico Metals Inc. is an exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through careful project evaluation and exploration excellence in pursuit of the discovery of world-class copper-gold and nickel deposits in South America. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record in raising capital, discovery, and monetization of exploration successes. The Company is currently focused on the Sombrero and Takana projects in Peru. Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and is seeking Canadian and U.S. listings. For more information, visit www.coppernicometals.com.

No regulatory organization has approved the contents hereof.

SOURCE: Coppernico Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695754/Coppernico-Metals-to-Appoint-Marie-Hlne-Turgeon-as-Director

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz suspended a share-buyback plan to mark the start of his latest spell as chief executive officer, saying the cash could be better spent on stores and staff.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewe