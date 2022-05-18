U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,075.75
    -9.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,530.00
    -51.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,521.25
    -39.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,831.10
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.02
    +0.62 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.90
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.15 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2444
    -0.0049 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1770
    -0.1810 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,941.27
    -474.06 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.78
    +430.10 (+177.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Copperstone Resources interim report January-March 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Copperstone Resources AB
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • COPP-B.ST
Copperstone Resources AB
Copperstone Resources AB

Kiruna, May 18, 2022

JANUARY – MARCH 2022

  • Capitalized exploration assets at the end of the period amounted to KSEK 500,981 (358,013).

  • Loss for the period amounted to KSEK -3,839 (-5,102).

  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.01)

  • Cash flow for the period was KSEK 181,383 (114,909).

  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled KSEK 305,674 (115,861).

  • Total assets at the end of the period amounted to KSEK 841,679 (478,616).

  • Equity at the end of the period increased 69% to KSEK 768,183 (455,539).

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE PERIOD

  • In February 2022, a directed share issue of SEK 1.08 per share was completed through an accelerated book building procedure, raising proceeds of MSEK 147.9 before transaction costs.

  • In March 2022, a directed share issue of SEK 1.14 per share was completed to the established investors, Thomas von Koch and Christian Kinch, thereby raising proceeds for the company of MSEK 80.9 before issue costs.

  • In March 2022, Copperstone submitted an environmental permit application for the Viscaria mine.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE PERIOD

  • The 2021 Annual Report was published in April.

  • Norrlandsfonden continues to support Copperstone, this time with MSEK 5.5 at STIBOR 5% annual interest rate and a conversion rate of 1,54 SEK/share until April 2027.

CEO COMMENTS

A highly intense and stimulating start has been made to 2022. The application for an environmental permit submitted to the Land and Environment Court on schedule at the end of March means we have now taken a major and important stride toward the goal of reopening the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. Ambition levels have been high from the start and I am very proud of the work effort, and naturally, also of our application which I dare say is very cogent, diligent and transparent. A permit application of this dignity encompasses numerous different areas. For several years, we have conducted thorough investigations of how the mining operation will affect the environment and other interests and have thus identified the measures needed to ensure responsible mining for the environment and for everyone in Kiruna and the surrounding area. Now the process commences with the public and authorities taking a stand on what we propose. Finally, the Land and Environmental Court will grant a permit for our future operations and decide under what conditions we can conduct future operations. We have set a bold timetable that is also realistic and achievable. If everything proceeds according to plan, we can start mining in summer 2023, already before the processing plant is up and running. In that case, we will either build a raw materials warehouse or deliver the raw material to an external processing plant. Two years thereafter, our processing plant will be ready to produce high-grade copper and magnetite concentrate.

Continued preparatory work
Even if the environmental permit application consumed substantial time, energy and resources, we are maintaining a high pace of preparatory work with a continued high rate of investment. Our in-depth studies on water purification technology have enabled us to bring forward the pumping of mining water. This will save us both time and investments after being awarded an environmental permit. Work is now commencing on establishing a pilot facility toward the end of 2022, for a period of one to two years. This means we will be able to improve water quality in the area prior to receiving an environmental permit. We will also start the groundworks for our own bridge over the railway (Malmbanan) to improve accessibility for the Viscaria area.

Investments in expanding mineral resources
Another priority investment area is core drilling in order to secure and expand the mineral resources. Viscaria remains our primary focus and core drilling is expected to continue throughout 2022. We have also identified the possibility of developing our project in Arvidsjaur in parallel with Viscaria. In March, a core drilling campaign was restarted in Arvidsjaur that is expected to total some 2,500 meters drilled. In February, we applied for an exploitation concession for the existing tailing pond at Viscaria, as there is a possibility of re-processing the sand from the previous mining operations. This is fully in line with our goals for a sustainable business. We have completed extensive studies of the tailing pond and confirmed the economic potential in terms of the levels of copper, gold, zinc, cobalt and silver.

Financial reinforcement
Despite the high pace of investment, we remain financially strong. In the first quarter, we completed two funding rounds with directed share issues to highly qualified investors raising total proceeds of around MSEK 228 before transaction costs. This shows that qualitative investors see the potential in and the importance of the re-opening of Viscaria. This is an advantage since project financing will remain a key issue for the company going forward.

Favorable and sustainable preconditions
We are also proud to present our fundamental sustainability initiatives in our Annual Report that was published in April. It comprises seven focus areas with accompanying goals that span the areas where we will have the greatest impact and how we can best contribute to sustainable development. In other words, we are continuing to take clear strides forward in our vision to conduct responsible mining for a sustainable future. The world needs metals and, above all else, substantial quantities of copper to enable the necessary transition if we are to minimize CO2 emissions from fossil fuels. Even if we were to recycle all of the copper that has ever been extracted, it would fall far short of the accelerating demand. We have identified a substantial shortfall as early as 2025, which we want to be part of meeting. The deposit’s high copper grade assessed mineral resources and geographical location provides extremely favorable preconditions for delivering high quality and sustainably produced copper for many years.
Anna Tyni, CEO Copperstone Resources

VISION

Responsible mining for a sustainable future.

THE COMPANY IN SHORT
Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern mining company with responsible production through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit’s high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good prerequisites for Copperstone to become a key supplier of high quality and responsibly produced copper – a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden’s and Europe’s climate transition toward an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbo mine), all in Sweden. The Parent Company’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). Augment Partners is the company’s certified adviser, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

    Investors instead looked at the massive declines in stocks over the first four months of 2022 and concluded that even with some reasons for worry, the downturn had been too fast. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were up quite strongly on the day, and shareholders seem to be having a change of heart after having been extremely negative on the high-growth companies ' prospects recently. Shares of Upstart Holdings jumped 23% on Tuesday.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Investors Who Shorted Russia ETFs Are Now Stuck Paying Never-Ending Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors who bet against ETFs tracking Russian assets in the build up to the Ukraine invasion made the right call -- and they’ve been paying the price ever since.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Compensation

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise to extend gains after Powell comments

    U.S. stock futures opened higher Tuesday afternoon after rallying during the regular trading day, as investors took in reassurances from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank was set on using its policies to bring down inflation still running at multi-decade highs.

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Beware of the Gains in Stocks. It Looks Like a ‘Bear Market Rally.’

    There's been a mini-rally in the past few days, but the latest gains look like an upsurge in the middle of a larger decline.

  • Elon Musk doesn’t want to buy Twitter anymore, but Twitter should make him pay for it

    It's becoming quite clear that Elon Musk no longer wants to buy Twitter, or at least not at the current price he had negotiated, in what has become one of the strangest M&A sagas ever.

  • Evidence of Nosedive Suggests Boeing Not at Fault in China Eastern Crash

    The Wall Street Journal reported that the crash of China Eastern flight 5375 was likely due to an intentional nosedive.

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of Def

  • Why Salesforce.com Stock Got a Slap From the Market Today

    Customer relationship management (CRM) software giant Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), however, was not one of them. The cutting party was Swiss banking conglomerate UBS, in the person of analyst Karl Keirstead. This is balanced, in his view, by the company's almost-tempting low share price.

  • Why Walmart Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) sank 11.4% on Tuesday after the retail giant's profits fell short of investors' expectations. Walmart's revenue rose 2.4% year over year to $141.6 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30. More concerning was the decline in Walmart's profitability.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.