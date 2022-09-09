Copra Meal Market: 51% growth to originate from APAC

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Copra Meal Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 3212.27 thousand between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Copra Meal Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global copra market is fragmented. The market is subjected to changing consumer demands and preferences. The performance of manufacturers may be affected by changing consumer spending patterns. The changing economic conditions affect consumers' living standards and vendors' businesses. The copra meal market is highly consolidated because there are few small and large vendors.

The vendors compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, and distribution. The market includes companies of different sizes. Some of them are more specialized than others concerning commodities, and some have more extensive financial resources than others. Intense competition among vendors and rapid technological changes constitute significant risk factors to the operations of vendors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in this competitive environment, it becomes imperative for manufacturers to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Increasing meat production and consumption has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the growing demand for feed enzymes might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies CIIF OMG, Feedipedia, Greenville Agro Corp., Kalpataru, KERAFED, TANTUCO ENTERPRISES, INC., PRIMA INDUSTRIES LTD., Primex Group, PT Harvard Cocopro, PT. Golden Union Oil, Samar Coco Products Manufacturing Corp., SC Global Developments Pte Ltd., SUMATERA BARU, and Philippine International Development, Inc. as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The global copra meal market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

The offline segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the convenience and economic pricing offered by offline stores such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Geography

APAC will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 51% of the global market share. The increasing demand for protein-rich food products, including copra meal, is driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The copra meal market report covers the following areas:

Copra Meal Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist copra meal market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the copra meal market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the copra meal market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of copra meal market vendors

Copra Meal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.71% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3212.27 th Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CIIF OMG, Feedipedia, Greenville Agro Corp., Kalpataru, KERAFED, TANTUCO ENTERPRISES, INC., PRIMA INDUSTRIES LTD., Primex Group, PT Harvard Cocopro, PT. Golden Union Oil, Samar Coco Products Manufacturing Corp., SC Global Developments Pte Ltd., SUMATERA BARU, and Philippine International Development, Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CIIF OMG

10.4 Feedipedia

10.5 Greenville Agro Corp.

10.6 TANTUCO ENTERPRISES, INC.

10.7 Primex Group

10.8 PT Harvard Cocopro

10.9 PT. Golden Union Oil

10.10 Samar Coco Products Manufacturing Corp.

10.11 SC Global Developments Pte Ltd.

10.12 SUMATERA BARU

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

