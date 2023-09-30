Cops warn Englewood businesses about string of burglaries on South Side

Chicago police issued a community alert warning Englewood business owners about a string of burglaries during the month of September.

At least seven businesses were burglarized in the overnight hours from Sept. 17 through Sept. 29 on Ashland and Racine avenues, and Marquette Road.

The latest burglary happened Friday in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road between 2 to 7:15 a.m. Police said two to six males between the ages of 30 to 35, wearing all black gained entry through the front door, back door or roof of the business before stealing merchandise.

Also during the month of September businesses were burglarized in the 6100, 6500 and 6900 block of South Ashland, the 6700 and 7400 blocks of Racine, police said.

No one has been arrested in the burglaries, and detectives were investigating.