COPY DNP Testing newsletter production

As expected, Android 10 has arrived -- for a few devices. For everyone else, the MTA has some advice about hanging on to your AirPods, LG is ready to sell an 88-inch 8K OLED and Nikon has revealed a picture of its next flagship DSLR camera.

Our $2,649 review unit showed up with an OLED screen, eight-core Intel Core i9 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card inside. Add in 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD and, of course, it blazed through any tasks Cherlynn Low threw at it. But even though she thought this unit could use a style redesign, an updated keyboard and improved webcam placement helped make it one of the most well-rounded laptops in 2019 -- even without the high-priced options.

Space traffic.

SpaceX wouldn't move its satellite despite collision warning, ESA claims

The European Space Agency's Aeolus Earth observation satellite had to perform a maneuver to prevent collision with SpaceX's Starlink satellite 44, after it calculated a 1 in 1,000 chance of collision. That's too high for the agency to risk, but SpaceX didn't shift its satellite's path. In a statement, SpaceX said its refusal was based on earlier, much lower odds and said that a bug in the paging system prevented an operator from seeing that the risk had increased. More

According to the Wall Street Journal, New York City commuters have lost so many AirPods over the summer that the Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) is considering recording a new public service announcement aimed directly at AirPods owners. The potential PSA would ask commuters to refrain from taking their AirPods on or off when entering or exiting a train.



Steven Dluginski, an MTA maintenance supervisor, said that AirPod-related rescues spiked earlier this year when Apple released the second-generation AirPods. Accidents have continued over the summer with the hot and humid weather. On one day in August, for instance, Dluginski got 18 requests to retrieve lost items before noon. Of those 18 items, six were AirPods.

It's keeping the same form factor as USB Type-C.