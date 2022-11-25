Copy Trading Is Now Live on Fairdesk — Everybody Can Trade Like A Pro

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2022 / Fairdesk launched the Copy Trading service in November 2022. Copy trading is an emerging social trading approach in the cryptocurrency ecosystem that introduces new opportunities for market players. This approach is built on replaying trades from seasoned traders. As a result, what was once only accessible to knowledgeable players and institutional traders will be condensed into a five-minute several-clicks procedure that gives novice traders the potential to succeed while gaining access to the best security and risk management tools available.

图形用户界面, 网站描述已自动生成

Green Trading Infrastructure

Innovation drives every aspect of Fairdesk. The core trading engine of Fairdesk has just adopted the ARM series servers at Amazon Web Service. More than 80% of the trading infrastructure has been transformed from x86 to ARM in the last quarter. The new infrastructure well balances performance and cost, which is also more environmentally friendly. Such transformation makes Fairdesk the very first crypto trading platform operating with minimum carbon footprints.

Separate Position Execution

Fairdesk initiated ‘Each Mode'-the separate position execution mode in copy trading, by which users manage positions separately and so fluctuations of one position do not affect other positions opened at different times, thus reducing the market risk.

Copy Trade and Profit Share

Users of Fairdesk will be able to choose a trader to follow, and the copy engine will instantly execute copy trades with minimum slippages. Fairdesk carefully monitors traders' performance and handpicks the most alluring professionals for users to follow. By receiving up to 10% of followers' profits, skilled traders can also profit from being imitated.

About Fairdesk

The Singapore-based exchange Fairdesk was established in 2021 by former executives from Binance and software developers from Morgan Stanley. It has MSB licenses from both Canada and the United States. Fairdesk is also registered with Lithuania's designated authorities as a Virtual Asset Service Provider. The company expands rapidly and has strategic partners in South Korea, Russia, and Turkey.

Story continues

Fairdesk CEO Jacky Choi addressed:

"The launch of Copy Trading service is a milestone for Fairdesk. We will continue to listen to the client and keep delivering new features."

10% Copy Cash Exclusive Reward

Fairdesk offers copy trading exclusive rewards for newly registered users, register with the link below and follow professional Copy traders. Users can enjoy a limited-time 10% cash return and profit with traders.

Website: https://www.fairdesk.com/signup?channels=press

Email: service@fairdesk.com

Twitter: twitter.com/FairdeskGlobal

Telegram: t.me/Fairdesk_official

Contact Person Full Name: Queenie Wong

SOURCE: Fairdesk





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/728552/Copy-Trading-Is-Now-Live-on-Fairdesk-Everybody-Can-Trade-Like-A-Pro



