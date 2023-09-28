Coral Springs insurance claims adjuster accused of $11 million fraud scheme

An internal review by an insurance company nearly a year ago has led to the arrest of a Coral Springs insurance claims adjuster this week on four felony charges stemming from an alleged $11.6 million car insurance fraud scheme, state officials announced Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ office announced the arrest of Angela Augustine, 41, after an investigation by the Division of Investigations and Forensic Services’ Bureau of Insurance Fraud.

AmTrust Financial’s review in October 2022 of past accident claims found Augustine had allegedly created false supplemental claims and claimants and documented false scenarios in order to reopen previously closed, settled or denied claims to make fraudulent payments to people who did not have any connection to the claims, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Claim notes, copies of canceled checks and other information from AmTrust Financial showed Augustine had allegedly submitted “a pattern of suspicious entries” between December 2018 and October 2022 to support the re-opening of over 300 previously closed claims, the affidavit said.

In the false claims on car insurance policies, Augustine allegedly included photos and repair estimates for vehicle or other property damage along with the fake documentation, Patronis said in the release.

“Augustine would then allegedly adjust reserves to support the false documentation and make payments on the claim in the amount matching the falsified documentation,” the news release said.

Augustine allegedly made more than 1,200 fraudulent payments to 325 co-conspirators who cashed the checks, totaling over $11.6 million, the affidavit said.

Patronis’ office said in the release Thursday that more arrests are forthcoming.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Patronis said in the release. “It runs up insurance rates for every motorist on Florida’s roadways. It’s especially disturbing when committed by a claims adjuster entrusted with sensitive financial information.”

Augustine was booked Wednesday into the Broward Main Jail on charges of scheme to defraud, grand theft, criminal use of personal ID information and computer crime to defraud, her arrest paperwork says.

She was released after posting bail. Attorney information was not available Thursday evening.