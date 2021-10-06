U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

Coravin Announces a New Innovation for Champagne and Sparkling Wines with Moët Hennessy

·4 min read

PARIS, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Upon the release of its much-anticipated Coravin Sparkling™ System, the global wine technology innovator has announced a strategic partnership with the luxury wine & spirits leader, Moët Hennessy, as the "Official Preservation Partner of Moët Hennessy Champagnes", that will revolutionize by-the-glass consumption of Champagne and sparkling wines. Together, both partners will ensure its global distribution, focusing on restaurants, wine bars, and other establishments with on-premise consumption of fine drinks.

Coravin and Mo&#xeb;t Hennessy Logo
Coravin and Moët Hennessy Logo

Coravin, Inc. is best known for its wine preservation system that extends the life of a bottle after a single glass service through the injection of inert gas. Until recently, it was only available for still wines but, after extensive testing in collaboration with the global Maisons of the Moët Hennessy Group – which include Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart and Moët & Chandon – Coravin Sparkling™ was created. It ensures the integrity of the finest bottles of Champagne and sparkling wine weeks after the first glass has been served.

"Coravin's aim is to make fine wines and Champagne more accessible by facilitating by-the-glass options. As a relatively young company, to have the recognized world leader in Champagne and luxury sparkling wines not only support but adopt our technology is extraordinary," said Christopher Ladd, Coravin CEO.

After eight years in development, the Coravin Sparkling™ System is the first universal fit solution to preserve the effervescence and flavors of sparkling wine after single-glass service. Its Sparkling Stopper locks securely on any half-bottle, 750ml bottle or Magnum, while the Sparkling Charger injects carbon dioxide into the bottle after the wine is served, to prevent the bubbles from dissipating.

Didier Mariotti, Cellar Master of Veuve Clicquot said, "The Coravin Sparkling System is able to wonderfully preserve the flavors and mouthfeel of our Champagne for two weeks. It is the first product of its kind to perform at this level."

The Coravin Sparkling System will also have an economic benefit for restaurants and bars by virtually eliminating the risk of waste, while making prestige Champagne more accessible to consumers.

"Our mission is and always has been to craft great experiences for our consumers. The new Coravin system will enable more Champagne lovers to discover and enjoy exceptional bottles. Indeed, it will allow our gastronomy partners and the finest bars and clubs to offer our different Champagne brands and expressions by the glass while, over several days or weeks, keeping them fresh and sparkling." - Philippe Schaus, President & CEO of Moët Hennessy.

"Creating this system has always been a dream. Now that we've brought it to fruition, I'm incredibly proud to partner with Moët Hennessy to expand the ways the world can experience and enjoy sparkling wines," said Coravin Founder, Greg Lambrecht.

The Coravin Sparkling™ System is available internationally for at-home and professional use via Coravin's global websites. For more information on Coravin, please visit www.coravin.com.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy, the Wines and Spirits Division of LVMH, regroups twenty-five Maisons, many of which have been around for centuries, while others are just starting their journey. Its vision is to lead the future of luxury Wines and Spirits from nature to communities.

Located in the most prestigious terroirs around the world, Moët Hennessy has unique savoir-faire from winemaking to art de vivre, hospitality, and brick-and-clicks retail management to craft exceptional experiences for consumers.

For many years, with the ambition to pass on a better world to future generations, Moët Hennessy has been committed to the Living Soils Living Together program structured around four key commitments: Regenerating our Soils, Mitigating our Climate Impact, Engaging society, and Empowering our People. Moët Hennessy is proud to promote a diverse, equitable and inclusive working environment for all.

Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Armand de Brignac, Belvedere, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Cheval des Andes, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Eminente, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, Woodinville

About Coravin Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology on a mission to change the way the world experiences wine. Through our innovations, we empower wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and trade professionals alike to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

With a presence in more than 60 countries, consumers can find Coravin products on the shelves of leading retailers (such as Bloomingdale's, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond, Galleries Lafayette, Harrod's, El Corte Ingles), in the finest wine shops, and powering some of the world's best by-the-glass wine programs in restaurants and social clubs around the world. Learn more at www.coravin.com.

Drink responsibly

Coravin Sparkling&#x002122; Wine Preservation System
Coravin Sparkling™ Wine Preservation System
Coravin Sparkling&#x002122; Wine Preservation System
Coravin Sparkling™ Wine Preservation System
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coravin-announces-a-new-innovation-for-champagne-and-sparkling-wines-with-moet-hennessy-301393989.html

SOURCE Coravin

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/06/c3363.html

