Corazon Mining welcomes high-grade lithium results at Miriam
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Corazon Mining Ltd
Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) MD Brett Smith tells Proactive the company has unearthed more high-grade lithium during rock chip sampling at its Miriam Nickel Sulphide Project in Western Australia. Late last year, the explorer set out to sample a newly discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatite that showed lithium potential, using Raman Spectroscopy to identify the pegmatite.
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/corazon-mining-welcomes-high-grade-lithium-results-at-miriam-165166619