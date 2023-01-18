U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

Corazon Mining welcomes high-grade lithium results at Miriam

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN)

Corazon Mining Ltd (ASX:CZN) MD Brett Smith tells Proactive the company has unearthed more high-grade lithium during rock chip sampling at its Miriam Nickel Sulphide Project in Western Australia. Late last year, the explorer set out to sample a newly discovered spodumene-bearing pegmatite that showed lithium potential, using Raman Spectroscopy to identify the pegmatite.

