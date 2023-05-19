Corbion (AMS:CRBN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of €0.56

The board of Corbion N.V. (AMS:CRBN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €0.56 per share on the 30th of May. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.9%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Corbion's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Corbion was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 22.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of €0.70 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of €0.56. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.2% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Corbion May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Corbion's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Corbion that you should be aware of before investing. Is Corbion not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

