This Corbion Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Corbion N.V.'s (AMS:CRBN ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Corbion

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider O.Y.A.R Rigaud for €142k worth of shares, at about €28.37 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than €18.79 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was O.Y.A.R Rigaud.

O.Y.A.R Rigaud purchased 9.12k shares over the year. The average price per share was €28.45. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Corbion Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Corbion insiders have about 0.3% of the stock, worth approximately €3.7m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Corbion Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Corbion shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Corbion insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Corbion. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Corbion (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

