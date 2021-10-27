U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.00
    +4.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,681.00
    +37.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,557.25
    +12.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.20
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    -0.77 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.80
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0830
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,971.02
    -1,439.80 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,485.88
    -19.27 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,049.26
    -56.75 (-0.19%)
     

Corbion Q3 2021 Interim Management Statement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corbion
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Corbion reported net sales of € 797.6 million in the first nine months of 2021, driven by organic net sales growth of 15.7%. Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2021 decreased organically by 2.4% to € 113.5 million.

“The third quarter showed a continuation of the strong sales growth in the previous quarters. Sustainable Food Solutions is showing organic growth due to our higher win-rates in Functional Systems, while in Preservation, our natural solutions continue to win share in the overall preservation market. The very positive development in the PLA JV has been a key driver in Lactic Acid & Specialties growth. In Incubator we see positive momentum as growth in Q3 continued at a brisk pace as algae-based omega-3 is seeing increased market receptiveness in the aquaculture market.

As we indicated at the first half results, one of the key priorities is to restore our core margin. Input cost inflation is impacting our profitability, as there is a time lag of our sales pricing catching up with the higher input prices. Sales price increases have already been achieved for a number of contracts. In addition to these price increases, we will be benefit from higher volumes, and we will continue to drive operational efficiencies.

We are encouraged by the continued strong sales pipeline and sales growth momentum. The Advance 2025 strategy, intended to boost growth, is clearly materializing”, commented Olivier Rigaud, CEO.

Key financial highlights first nine months of 2021

  • Net sales growth YTD was 7.6%; organic growth was 15.7% (16.3% for core activities)

  • Adjusted EBITDA YTD was € 113.5 million, an organic decrease of 2.4%

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin YTD was 14.2% (14.1% for core activities)

  • Operating result YTD was € 95.5 million, an organic increase of 16.8%

€ million

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Total growth

Organic growth

Net sales

797.6

741.2

7.6%

15.7%

Adjusted EBITDA

113.5

128.4

-11.6%

-2.4%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.2%

17.3%

Operating result

95.5

89.4

6.8%

16.8%


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Inflation will plunge in 2022: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs is out with a somewhat contrarian take on inflation.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Trump tightens grip on social media company after SPAC deal success

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to retain the ownership of his newly launched social media venture even if he chooses to make another White House run or is convicted by prosecutors who are looking into his business dealings. Trump said last week that TRUTH Social would be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp. According to regulatory filings issued late on Tuesday, Trump was referred to as the "company principal," even though the exact size of his stake in the company was not disclosed.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That No

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.