Corby Spirit and Wine Limited to Release Year-End Financial Results on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (TSX: CSW.A) (TSX: CSW.B) ("Corby" or the "Company") will report its financial results for the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (EST) to review and discuss the financial and operational results for the period.

To access the conference call, please dial 647-484-0477 or toll free 1-800-458-4121 before the start of the call. A playback of the conference call will be available for 30 days by calling 647–436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112 and entering passcode 3868981. You can also join via webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/Ry1vAW90xab

About Corby Spirit and Wine Limited

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

