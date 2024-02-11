Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.21

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (TSE:CSW.A) will pay a dividend of CA$0.21 on the 13th of March. The dividend yield will be 6.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Corby Spirit and Wine Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 117% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 64%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 5.8% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 128%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was CA$1.22, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.84. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.7% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. In the last five years, Corby Spirit and Wine's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 5.8% per annum. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

Corby Spirit and Wine's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Corby Spirit and Wine's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Corby Spirit and Wine you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

