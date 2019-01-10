Corbyn Won't Rule Out Extending Article 50: Brexit Update

(Bloomberg) -- Theresa May is looking at a Brexit “Plan B” amid clear signs Parliament will reject her Brexit deal; opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called for a general election to end the impasse.

Key Developments:

Pound options show traders positioning for delay to Brexit dateBusiness Secretary Greg Clark suggests Parliament should test Plan B optionsOpposition Labour leader Corbyn says he won’t rule out extending Article 50May meets Japan’s Abe for Brexit and business discussions in London

Pound Traders Position for Brexit Delay (1:05 p.m.)

There are signs in the currency options market that traders are positioning for the possibility that the U.K. will delay its exit from the EU. Investors are now more pessimistic on the prospects for the pound in nine months’ time rather than on three-month contracts that capture the March 29 departure date, risk reversals show.

EU Still ‘Reflecting’ on Backstop Assurances (12:25 p.m.)

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva didn’t deny the possibility of offering further reassurances to appease British lawmakers before Tuesday’s vote.

The EU is “reflecting” on what form these reassurances might take, Andreeva told reporters in Brussels. “The process is very much ongoing.” Still, she also reiterated the EU’s mantra that the agreement is the “best and only” possible deal and that no changes are possible.

She added that no further contacts are foreseen between EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Theresa May at the moment, but such contacts may take place by the end of this week.

May Will Put Plan B to a Vote Quickly (12.07 p.m.)

The implications of May’s defeat in the Commons on Wednesday are becoming clearer. The issue focuses on what May will do next if -- as expected -- she loses the crucial Parliamentary vote on ratifying her Brexit deal next Tuesday.

According to a government official, the prime minister will need to put forward a new motion for debate in Parliament setting out the next steps within three days of losing Tuesday’s vote -- so by Jan. 21.

In theory, this motion on what happens next would not need to be voted on any time soon, but in reality May is likely to call a vote on it in the Commons within a week, the official said.

Corbyn: Not Ruling Out Article 50 Extension (12 p.m.)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a speech in Wakefield his party is not ruling out extending Article 50 if it came to power. He laid out a best-case scenario in which May’s deal failing in Parliament ultimately leads to a general election, which his party would fight on a manifesto promise for a negotiated Brexit.

“An extension would be a possibility because there needs to be time to negotiate” with the EU, Corbyn said, adding that a newly elected Labour government would be “right against the clock.”

That’s likely to disappoint Labour Party members seeking a firmer commitment to a second referendum or even opting to remain in the bloc. Corbyn instead stuck to his line agreed at the party’s annual conference, that Labour’s priority is to secure a general election and failing that, all options are still open -- including another vote on Brexit.

May ‘Seriously’ Considering Backing Labour Motion (12 p.m.)

May’s spokesman, James Slack, told reporters that the government will “seriously” consider backing an amendment to the motion on her Brexit deal by rank-and-file Labour lawmakers that seeks to guarantee workers’ rights and environmental protections.

It’s a reminder that the prime minister is trying to reach out to Labour lawmakers to support her Brexit deal, after months of criticisms that she’s failed to seek consensus with opposition parties. An official told Bloomberg on Wednesday that May had met earlier in the week with a group of Labour lawmakers.

May gives Japan’s Abe the full British pomp (11:26 a.m.)

Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in London and giving him a warm welcome, with a guard of honor at the Foreign Office and lunch in Number 10 Downing Street. On the menu is smoked salmon with blood orange and wild nettle, followed by black treacle-rolled fillet of Yorkshire beef, May’s spokesman told reporters.

Later May and Abe will attend a reception with business leaders. The pair will also hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Story continues