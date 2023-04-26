U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,055.99
    -15.64 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.87
    -228.96 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,854.35
    +55.19 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,730.41
    -15.54 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.36
    -2.71 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.60
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1042
    +0.0065 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4320
    +0.0360 (+1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2461
    +0.0049 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6730
    -0.0460 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,811.12
    -60.72 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.85
    -12.36 (-1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,852.64
    -38.49 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,416.47
    -203.63 (-0.71%)
     

Corcept Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
·1 min read
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will report first quarter financial results and provide a corporate update on May 3, 2023. The company will also host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

Conference Call Information

Participants must register in advance of the conference call by clicking here.  Upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number, and a unique access PIN. Each access PIN will accommodate one caller.

Additionally, a listen-only webcast will be available by clicking here.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investors / Events tab of www.corcept.com.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol and owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering both their composition and their use to treat a variety of serious disorders. Clinical trials are being conducted with the company’s leading selective cortisol modulators as potential treatments for patients with serious disorders – Cushing’s syndrome, ovarian, prostate and adrenal cancer, ALS, post-traumatic stress disorder and liver disease. Corcept’s drug Korlym® was the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome.

CONTACT:
Corcept Therapeutics
Investor Relations
ir@corcept.com
www.corcept.com