U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,582.64
    +36.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,921.88
    +103.61 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,532.55
    +271.05 (+1.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.44
    +4.33 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.63
    +4.36 (+4.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.70
    +13.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    -0.0072 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    +0.0350 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3116
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7350
    +0.2450 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,291.41
    -171.27 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.48
    +5.22 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Corcept Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 GRATITUDE Study of Miricorilant in Patients with Antipsychotic-Induced Weight Gain

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CORT
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated

Data to be Available in Fourth Quarter 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe endocrine, metabolic, oncologic and neurological disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced completion of enrollment in GRATITUDE – the company’s double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of its proprietary, selective cortisol modulator miricorilant as a potential treatment for patients with weight gain caused by antipsychotic medication use. Data will be available in the fourth quarter of this year.

GRATITUDE is evaluating the efficacy, pharmacokinetics and safety of miricorilant among adult patients with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder and recent antipsychotic-induced weight gain. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either 600 milligrams of miricorilant or placebo each day, in addition to their established dose of antipsychotic medication, for 12 weeks.

Earlier this year, Corcept completed enrollment in a second study, GRATITUDE II, which is evaluating miricorilant as a treatment for long-standing antipsychotic-induced weight gain. In GRATITUDE II, patients with schizophrenia were randomized 1:1:1 to receive, in addition to their established dose of antipsychotic medication, either 600 milligrams or 900 milligrams of miricorilant or placebo each day for 26 weeks. Data from this study also will be available in the fourth quarter.

The primary endpoint in both GRATITUDE and GRATITUDE II is reduction in body weight compared to patients receiving placebo. Other important measures of metabolic activity will also be examined.

“Unfortunately, many of the most effective antipsychotics are also associated with significant weight gain, which poses an additional risk to the health of patients who are already suffering from schizophrenia and related disorders,” commented Dr. Joshua Kantrowitz, who is leading the trial at New York State Psychiatric Institute and Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “The studies of miricorilant underway will provide important data to determine whether the weight gain and related adverse impact on cardiovascular and overall health associated with many antipsychotic medications can be mitigated.”

Antipsychotic-Induced Weight Gain
In the United States, six million people take antipsychotic medications such as olanzapine and risperidone to treat life threatening psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression. While these drugs are very effective, rapid and sustained weight gain associated with their use can lead to cardiovascular and metabolic disease.

Corcept’s clinical program seeks to build on positive data from earlier studies of cortisol modulation in healthy subjects. In 2020, Corcept completed a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in which 96 healthy subjects received olanzapine and either 600 or 900 milligrams of miricorilant or placebo for 14 days. Subjects who received miricorilant gained significantly less weight than those who received placebo. These results were published in the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology1.

About Corcept Therapeutics
Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol and owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering both their composition and their use to treat a variety of serious disorders. The company is conducting clinical trials of its leading cortisol modulators as potential treatments for patients with Cushing’s syndrome, ovarian, adrenal and prostate cancer, weight gain caused by the use of antipsychotic medications and liver disease. Corcept’s drug Korlym® was the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements based on our current plans and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that might cause our actual results to differ materially from those such statements express or imply. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to operate our business, conduct our clinical trials and achieve our other goals during the COVID-19 pandemic; risks related to the development of miricorilant and other product candidates, including their clinical attributes, the availability of data in the timeframe anticipated, regulatory approvals, mandates, oversight and other requirements; and the scope and protective power of our intellectual property. These and other risks are set forth in our SEC filings, which are available at our website and the SEC’s website. We disclaim any intention or duty to update forward-looking statements made in this press release.

1 H. J. Hunt et al. J Clin Psychopharmacol. 2021 Nov-Dec 01;41(6):632-637. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34369902/

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
ir@corcept.com
www.corcept.com


Recommended Stories

  • GBS: Institutional Review Board Approval for Glucose

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:GBS READ THE FULL GBS RESEARCH REPORT GBS, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) has received institutional review board (IRB) approval to enroll subjects for its time-course glucose evaluation study which will clinically validate the time course of glucose. Details were disclosed in a press release . The clinical trial will enroll approximately 40 subjects with type-2 diabetes and

  • CFRX: Futility Analysis for DISRUPT Trial in 1H22…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CFRX READ THE FULL CFRX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Update on Phase 3 DISRUPT Trial ContraFect, Corp. (NASDAQ:CFRX) is currently conducting the Phase 3 DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) trial of exebacase in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. The DISRUPT trial is a randomized, double

  • BCLI: Awaiting Clarity on Regulatory Environment Before Deciding on Next Steps for NurOwn®…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BCLI READ THE FULL BCLI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Awaiting Clarity on Regulatory Environment Before Moving Forward with NurOwn® in ALS BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is developing NurOwn as a treatment for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company recently published results from the Phase 3 trial of NurOwn in Muscle and Nerve

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Now That A Fourth Covid Shot Is In Play?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the FDA mulls a possible fourth Covid shot from Pfizer and BioNTech? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy in April

    Biotech stocks, in general, again performed dismally in the first quarter of 2022. Here's why they chose Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR). David Jagielski (Amgen): With new COVID-19 cases down significantly from where they were at the start of the year, there's optimism that hospitals and the economy as a whole can return to normal in the near future.

  • Athersys closing in on commercialization of its stem cell therapy

    The Cleveland company said its Japanese partner has completed follow-up examinations of ischemic stroke patients who were treated with MultiStem.

  • Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

    Study finds changes in attitudes, policy preferences about Covid-19, then president Donald Trump

  • HALF OF IBS PATIENTS SURVEYED REPORT IBS SYMPTOMS MORE CHALLENGING TO MANAGE IN THE PAST YEAR

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, today released the results from the second edition of its Patient Perspectives Survey, an annual survey of U.S adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The curr

  • The Latest COVID Misinformation Star Says He Invented the Vaccines

    MADISON, Va. — “I haven’t been able to ride a horse in months,” Dr. Robert Malone said from his 50-acre horse farm about two hours southwest of Washington. “It’s just a constant barrage of requests for assistance.” Malone, 62, was sitting barefoot at his kitchen table, wearing a navy tie decorated with dark red spikes of the coronavirus, in the middle of another busy day of appearances on conservative television shows and podcasts. Just that week, he had appeared on “Hannity,” a hit on Fox News

  • Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana, Studies Say

    The use of marijuana has become fairly mainstream, both as a recreational drug and for medical therapeutics. "As with nearly everything else about cannabis, how safe or dangerous it is remains hotly debated," says Peter Grinspoon, MD. "As a primary care doctor, I have to ask myself: is cannabis safer than the alternatives I would be prescribing? For example, if I'm treating a patient for chronic pain, is cannabis safer than opiates? Medication risks must be balanced against the safety concerns o

  • Covid symptoms list expanded to include nine new signs including feeling tired

    The Covid symptoms list has been expanded to include nine new signs of the virus amid concerns there could be a "free-for-all" of staff sickness.

  • Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 72% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

    Overall COVID-19 cases in the United States have dropped sharply after hitting record levels in January, but a resurgence in cases in parts of Asia and Europe has raised concerns that another wave could follow in the United States. The seven-day moving average of U.S. COVID cases was 26,106 as of April 1, marginally lower than 26,309 from a week earlier, as per data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The highly transmissible BA.2 sub-variant makes up 72.2% of the COVID variants in the United States, as of April 2, up from nearly 57.3% in the preceding week, according to CDC estimates.

  • ACA sign-ups for low-income people roll out as insurance agents face commission cuts

    Some insurers are cutting sales commissions as the Biden administration rolls out a new ACA special enrollment option aimed at signing up low-income people outside the annual open period.

  • NYC top health official refers to White women as 'birthing people,' calls Black and Hispanic women 'mothers'

    A top health official in New York City is facing backlash after a series of tweets she posted calling white mothers “birthing people” and minority mothers “mothers."

  • Oregon decriminalized drugs in 2020: How's it going?

    There are mixed results so far from Oregon’s pioneering drug decriminalization law

  • New Covid symptoms: How to spot the early signs and what to do if you get them

    Nine new signs of infection have been added to the official list of symptoms of Covid-19 - two years into the pandemic and just days after the end of free testing in England.

  • If You're Using Either of These Hand Sanitizers, Stop Immediately, FDA Warns

    Many of us became more accustomed to using hand sanitizer during the COVID pandemic. While it ultimately proved to be far less protective against the virus than other mitigation measures, like masks and social distancing, it was a convenient way to keep our hands germ-free—and it still serves that useful purpose. But if you're using one brand's hand sanitizers, you'll want to know about a new recall that affects two different products. Read on to find out if your hand sanitizer could be doing mo

  • Medicare Spends the Most on These 10 Prescription Drugs — How It Affects You

    In a recent blog post, AARP researchers claim that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand name drugs that Medicare spends the most money on were raised in January. In what may come as unsurprising economic...

  • Matt Gaetz says Americans with diabetes should lose weight after voting against lowering the price of insulin

    ‘The price of insulin increases as waistlines increase,’ Gaetz wrote in defence of voting against the bill that would cap the price of insulin at $35

  • The House Legalized Cannabis. Don’t Get Too Excited About Pot’s Senate Prospects.

    The House passed a bill decriminalizing marijuana. Experts say it's likely to stall in the Senate.