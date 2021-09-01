Corcoran Global Living Announces Significant Growth in Las Vegas

Corcoran Global Living welcomes Windermere Prestige Properties and Luxury Leader Kristen Routh-Silberman into its growing West Coast operation

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, announced that it has welcomed Robyn Yates-Gajjar and Sid Gajjar and the associates and staff formerly of Windermere Prestige Properties to its growing West Coast operation. In addition, Kristen Routh-Silberman, the No. 1 luxury real estate agent in the Las Vegas area, has joined this powerhouse group. This partnership notably expands Corcoran Global Living’s footprint in Las Vegas with offices now in Henderson, Summerlin, and Lake Las Vegas. With continued success across California and Nevada, Corcoran Global Living now encompasses more than 2,200 associates and 64 offices, with annual combined sales of $8.2 billion

"The actions we are announcing across Las Vegas reflect the vision and strength of our organization,” stated Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “By uniting and empowering the top independent brokerages, top teams, and top independent sales professionals to come together as one brand and brokerage in making a difference for the community, we are unstoppable in what we can accomplish together. Robyn, Sid, and Kristen are highly respected community leaders and real estate icons that bring incredible integrity, acumen and insight to the culture of collaboration we have built at Corcoran Global Living. I’m thrilled to have them join the CGL family not only to further develop our Las Vegas market and provide an exceptional service level to all our clientele, but also to continue their fantastic and extensive community service work that is a core part of our values at CGL.”

“Known for empowering women in leadership and equity ownership throughout Corcoran Global Living, our organization has become a resonating beacon of change in what was once a male dominated industry involving leadership and ownership,” stated Melody Foster, Chief Experience Officer of Corcoran Global Living. “We are beaming with excitement for the talent, experience, and opportunity to work together with Robyn, Sid, Kristen, and members of their teams in uniting with us as Corcoran Global Living.”

Robyn Yates-Gajjar joins the company as Partner and President of the Nevada and California Sierra region. Sid Gajjar joins the company as Vice President of the vacation rental division of the Nevada and California Sierra region. Kristen Routh-Silberman joins as Partner and Luxury Team Leader in the region.

"As a female entrepreneur who has built a company from the ground up, the opportunity to come together with other passionate real estate leaders is incredibly rewarding,” said Robyn Yates-Gajjar. “The strength of this brand, coupled with Michael Mahon’s leadership of Corcoran Global Living and the exceptional team that we now have at our disposal is simply thrilling, and I cannot wait to see where this journey takes us.”

Recognized for specialization in serving an affluent clientele in some of the most upscale communities across Nevada and California, Corcoran Global Living was invited to become the exclusive Board of Regents member of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate for Las Vegas earlier this year. An exclusive network of the world’s most elite luxury real estate professionals, each Regent represents a defined territory, serving as a leading authority in their region. In addition to the Las Vegas market, Corcoran Global Living is also the select Board of Regents representative in San Francisco and the East Bay Area, Silicon Valley, Marin, Sonoma, Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino Counties, as well as the coastal communities from Manhattan Beach to Long Beach in Los Angeles County.

“Corcoran Global Living has truly built something unique in the industry. It’s the most agent-centric, client-centric approach I’ve ever seen, ensuring an open, collaborative and positive culture that elevates the experience for the agent and client alike,” commented Kristen Routh-Silberman. “Carefully curating relationships with the top tier affiliations in the industry, such as Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Board of Regents, as well as with recognized top leaders like Robyn and Sid, takes the entire real estate experience to a whole new level. This is a game changer.”

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 64 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California, California Sierra and Nevada. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with more than 2,200 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $8.2 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities in which associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for exponential expansion to service clients in California, Nevada, and additional new markets and communities.. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

