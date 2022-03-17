U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,396.20
    +38.34 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,329.55
    +266.45 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,558.30
    +121.75 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.77
    +26.05 (+1.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.29
    +7.25 (+7.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.70
    +35.50 (+1.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +0.84 (+3.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    +0.0095 (+0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1690
    -0.0190 (-0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3167
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4260
    -0.3320 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,785.84
    +306.47 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.10
    -1.17 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Michael Zelina of Red Luxury to Its Las Vegas Operation

Corcoran Global Living
·4 min read

Corcoran Global Living Welcomes Michael Zelina of Red Luxury to Its Las Vegas Operation

Red Luxury Real Estate
Red Luxury Real Estate

Las Vegas, NV, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living (CGL) is excited to welcome Michael Zelina and his sales associates to the firm’s operation in Las Vegas, Nevada. Zelina was the broker, owner and co-founder of Red Luxury Real Estate, Marketing & Productions, a well-recognized hybrid company that embodied both a luxury boutique brokerage and a thriving marketing agency.

“To be presented with an opportunity to join forces with like-minded power players of the industry was a no-brainer,” commented Zelina. “The foundation of CGL’s philosophy is built off a mindset that proudly states, ‘power of the big with the heart of the small.’ We couldn’t have said it any better ourselves. We’re humbled and honored to transition our brokerage into Corcoran Global Living offering our VIP clients worldwide syndication with a local and domestic network that is beyond impressive.”

Co-founded by Michael Zelina, Luxury Broker, and Leah Marie Monroe, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Luxury quickly rose to success since its inception just four years ago. With a combined 45+ years of multifaceted and international selling, marketing, branding, real estate and business development, their mission was to provide a top-notch experience to all clients by offering the same “Hollywood Marketability” that had proven effective from their work with top agents in Beverly Hills and L.A. to Las Vegas. With this approach, clients could be part of the creative process and benefit from collaborating alongside professionals that were both highly trained in digital marketing and had a successful career history in the real estate industry. With this new partnership with Corcoran Global Living, Zelina and his sales team will move the brokerage side of the operation to Corcoran Global Living, while Red Luxury Marketing & Production Studios will continue on as an independent, full-service media agency.

“Corcoran Global Living’s philosophy and Red Luxury’s passion seamlessly aligned,” commented Monroe. “Those that empower, rather than limit, understand that you receive far more than you give by simply allowing talent to soar. The formula for success is to supercharge all intentions, genuinely and authentically. The leadership at CGL certainly embodies this big picture, forward-thinking culture.”

Zelina’s global luxury marketing is further amplified by Corcoran Global Living’s exclusive membership in the Board of Regents of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate for the Greater Las Vegas area. This global network is showcased on LuxuryRealEstate.com, the No. 1 portal for luxury properties online, which represents several times more multi-million-dollar estates than any near-peer. Each Regent member represents a defined territory serving as a leading authority in the region. Holding more territories than any other member, Corcoran Global Living is also the select representative in Orange, San Diego, and San Bernardino Counties, coastal communities from Manhattan Beach to Long Beach in Los Angeles County, and in seven of the nine Bay Area counties within Northern California.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Michael and his team to the Corcoran Global Living family,” stated Michael Mahon, Chief Executive Officer of Corcoran Global Living. “Their experience in the top echelon of the market, the polished image that they’ve crafted, and the energy, enthusiasm and vision that they bring to furthering growth in the luxury sector aligns perfectly with the goals and trajectory of Corcoran Global Living.”

Michael’s sales team is headquartered out of Downtown Summerlin at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 460. He can be reached at 702.626.7466 (call/text) or Michael.Zelina@CorcoranGL.com.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the Northern California, Southern California, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Southern Nevada and Central Ohio markets with more than 80 strategically located offices throughout the regions. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its loyal clientele with 2,800 dedicated, professional independent sales associates and gross annual sales of $11 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities where associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for expansive growth to service clients in California, Nevada, Ohio and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Melody Foster Corcoran Global Living 4154263211 melody.foster@corcorangl.com


