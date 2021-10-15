U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +1.18 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2520
    +0.5750 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,289.96
    +4,762.44 (+8.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Cord Blood Banking Leader Cryo-Cell Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OLDSMAR, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (The Nasdaq Stock Market Symbol: CCEL) (the “Company”), the world’s first private cord blood bank to separate and store stem cells in 1992, announced results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2021.

Financial Results

Revenue
Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $7.5 million compared to $8.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 consisted of $7.3 million in processing and storage fees, $18,200 in product revenue and $158,936 in public banking revenue compared $7.5 million in processing and storage fees, $427,874 in licensee income, $82,800 in product revenue and $116,826 in public banking revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net Income
The Company reported net income for the three months ended August 31, 2021 of $857,000, or $0.10 per basic share and diluted share, compared to net income of $784,000, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended August 31, 2020. During the three months ended August 31, 2021, revenue decreased 8%, cost of sales increased 4% and selling, general and administration expenses increased 3%. Selling, general and administrative expenses increase was mainly attributable to $167,000 in expenses associated with the development of the Cryo-Cell Institute for Cellular Therapies’ and $131,000 in patent expenses related to the Patent and Technology License Agreement with Duke University (“the Agreement”). Also, for the three months ended August 31, 2021, the Company recorded $255,000 in amortization expense related to the Agreement. For the three months ended August 31, 2021, the Company recorded a decrease of $325,000 versus $146,000 for the three months ended August 31, 2020, to the fair value of the contingent consideration liability from the potential earn out to which Cord:Use is entitled from the Company’s sale of the purchased public cord blood inventory

David Portnoy, Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO, commented, “We are proud to report another quarter of solid financial results even with the additional expenses related to our transformation into a vertically integrated, cellular therapy company.”

About Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is the world’s first private cord blood bank. ‎More than 500,000 parents from 87 countries have entrusted Cryo-Cell International with ‎their baby’s cord blood and cord tissue stem cells. In addition to its private bank, Cryo-Cell ‎International has a public banking program in partnership with Duke University. Cryo-Cell’s ‎public bank has provided cord blood for more than 600 transplantations and operates cord ‎blood donation sites across the U.S in prominent hospitals such as Cedars–Sinai Hospital in ‎Los Angeles and Baptist Hospital in Miami. Cryo-Cell’s facility is FDA registered, cGMP-/cGTP-‎compliant and licensed in all states requiring licensure. Besides being AABB accredited as a ‎cord blood facility, Cryo-Cell was also the first U.S. (for private use only) cord blood bank to ‎receive FACT accreditation for adhering to the most stringent cord blood quality standards ‎set by any internationally recognized, independent accrediting organization. Cryo-Cell owns ‎the exclusive rights ‎to PrepaCyte-CB, the industry’s most advanced cord blood processing ‎technology.‎

Cryo-Cell’s mission is to provide the premier cord blood and cord tissue cryopreservation services and to develop, manufacture and administer cellular therapies to significantly improve the lives of patients worldwide. In February 2021, Cryo-Cell entered into a license agreement with Duke University ‎that transformed Cryo-Cell into an autonomous, ‎‎vertically ‎integrated cellular therapy ‎company. ‎

For more information, please visit IR.cryo-cell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein the terms “believe”, “intends”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “expects”, and similar expressions as used are intended to reflect “forward-looking statements” of the Company. The information contained herein is subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such forward-looking statements or paragraphs, many of which are outside the control of the Company. These uncertainties and other factors include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our sales, operations and supply chain, the success of the Company’s global expansion initiatives and product diversification, the Company’s actual future ownership stake in future therapies emerging from its collaborative research partnerships, the success related to its IP portfolio, the Company’s future competitive position in stem cell innovation, future success of its core business and the competitive impact of public cord blood banking on the Company’s business, the success of the Company’s initiative to expand its core business units to include biopharmaceutical manufacturing and operating clinics, the uncertainty of profitability from its biopharmaceutical manufacturing and operating clinics, the Company’s ability to minimize future costs to the Company related to R&D initiatives and collaborations and the success of such initiatives and collaborations, the success and enforceability of the Company’s umbilical cord blood and cord tissue license agreements, together with the associated intellectual property and their ability to provide the Company with royalty fees, and those risks and uncertainties contained in risk factors described in documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Company. The Company disclaims any obligations to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact:

Irene Smith
813-749-2102
Ismith@cryo-cell.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Coinbase Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit an all-time high at more than $400 per share the first day the company was public. As my Motley Fool colleague Rick Munarriz so eloquently said, "Coinbase is a bet on crypto trading -- and not necessarily its ascent." In other words, Coinbase generates most of its highly profitable revenue from trading volume.

  • Why Duck Creek Technologies Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of insurance industry software-as-a-service provider Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) collapsed in Friday trading, falling 21.7% through 1 p.m. EDT after reporting what -- at least at first glance -- appeared to be a fine fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report last night. Expected to earn $0.02 per share, pro forma, on sales of $69.1 million, Duck Creek turned in a $0.02 per share profit on sales of $70.8 million -- not a huge earnings beat, but a beat nonetheless. Recurring revenue at the software provider increased 41%, and subscription revenue grew 35%.

  • Virgin Galactic shares tumble nearly 20% after launch delay announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the latest stock movement from Virgin Galactic.

  • Where Is IBM Headed Following Its Spinoff of Kyndryl?

    The old tech firm provided some new long-term projections for what's to come after its structured shake-up in November.

  • Should You Keep on Holding Your Facebook (FB) Position?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of +2.75% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 Index that delivered a +0.58% return for the same period, and the […]

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • Goldman Sachs & 23andMe shares higher, Corsair Gaming trims revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s 10 Newest Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss billionaire David Tepper’s 10 newest stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of David Tepper’s investment strategy, and go directly to read Billionaire David Tepper’s 5 Newest Stock Picks. David Tepper is an American billionaire and hedge fund manager. One of Tepper’s very first jobs was at Republic Steel […]

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 41.4% this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Ocugen has been a meme stock popular with online investors for months. Ocugen received two pieces of good news this week.

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Two top economic experts have warned that there are signs that the United States economy is headed […]

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is hot today thanks to rising oil prices, but there are still some high-yield names that you can buy and hold.

  • 3 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The pandemic gave a boost to a trend that was already growing -- telehealth. Before the pandemic, telehealth was often seen by companies as a convenient option to save money on insurance costs, but during the pandemic, it became a necessity. Going forward, consumers, having seen how easy telehealth services can be for prescription refills, mental wellness, and other areas, are going to expect telehealth options.

  • Why Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Beam Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, and Schrödinger Are Volatile This Week

    After the Food and Drug Administration paused Allogene Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: ALLO) clinical trials last week, the stock was crushed. The FDA's intervention appeared to spur trading by ARK Invest in Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM), Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA), and Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR).

  • Tesla stock climbs to 8-month high after Jefferies boosts price target, profit view

    Shares of Tesla Inc. extended their recent surge to an eight-month high on Friday, after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target and earnings estimates, saying concerns over demand in the electric vehicle leader's key China market have now been put to rest.

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Are Crashing Today

    Apparently, the challenges that the company is facing at the Oyu Tolgoi mine, as well as pessimism from Wall Street, is motivating investors to exit their positions today. As of 11:10 a.m. EDT, shares of Turquoise Hill had fallen 17.6%. Providing a third-quarter 2021 production update yesterday, Turquoise Hill reported that funding requirements for Oyu Tolgoi will be steeper than what it had previously estimated.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.