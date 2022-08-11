U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

Cord Blood Banking Services Market to Rise at CAGR of 10.9% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - As per the TMR report, the value of the global cord blood banking services market was clocked at US$ 25.8 Bn in 2018. The global market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global market for cord blood banking services is anticipated to be driven by the high prevalence of genetic diseases and rising government funding during the forecast timeframe.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, August 11, 2022, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, August 11, 2022, Press release picture

Services for cord blood banking are mostly utilized to cure hereditary illnesses such as cancer and many others. The market for cord blood banking services is projected to expand due to the high prevalence of various cancers. Leukemia, lymphoma, immunological disorders, and sarcoma cases have increased in recent years in nations including India, China, the US, and European nations. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that in 2018, there were approximately 509,590 new cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and around 248,724 people died as a result of this disease.

The increasing use of cord blood banking services is being attributed to the rising number of cancer cases. Another important factor likely to drive future market demand for cord blood banking services is a considerable rise in government funding. For research on umbilical cord blood cell in 2019, the National Institutes of Health allocated US$ 38 Mn.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Cord Blood Banking Services Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1741

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The global market for cord blood banking is anticipated to expand as a result of efficient communication and education of the parental population worldwide on the procedure and advantages of cord blood banking. There has also been an increasing understanding about the significance of stem cell therapy.

  • The leading players in the cord blood banking services market are involved in obtaining regulatory clearances, developing cutting-edge goods, introducing new products. It is also engaged with partnering as well as acquiring other businesses, which is expected to come up as one of the recent developments in the cord blood banking services. The global market for cord blood banking services is projected to expand as a result of these strategies.

  • In the US, Europe, as well as other developed nations, there has been a significant increase in expectant parents' understanding about the concept, which has resulted in a rapid expansion of cord blood banking. The lengthy and expensive cord blood banking procedure is out of reach for individuals in economically weak areas. In emerging nations like India, China, and Brazil, several public groups as well as corporate entities are starting awareness campaigns to boost understanding. Developed countries are the fastest growing market for cord blood banking services.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=1741

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • National Cord Blood Program

  • California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC, Inc.

  • Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

  • Global Cord Blood Corporation

  • Cordlife Group Limited

  • ViaCord, Inc.

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market: Segmentation

Type

  • Private Cord Blood Bank

  • Public Cord Blood Bank

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1741

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market: The global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 30.4 Bn by the end of 2031

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market: The global coronary artery bypass graft market was valued at US$ 104.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach nearly US$ 163.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 5.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market: The global Doppler ultrasound systems market was valued at approximately US$ 1.3 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a value of approximately US$ 2.7 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic and infectious illnesses is likely to fuel growth of the global clinical laboratory services market.

Diagnostic Reagents Market: The global diagnostic reagents market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 85.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

Life Care Solution Services Market: The global life care solution services market is expected to reach more than US$ 2.7 Bn by the end of 2031.

Transplant Drug Monitoring Assay Market: The global transplant drug monitoring assay market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 542 Mn by the end of 2031.

Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market: The global chronic pelvic pain treatment market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2031.

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

