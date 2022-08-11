Cord Blood Banking Services Market to Rise at CAGR of 10.9% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - As per the TMR report, the value of the global cord blood banking services market was clocked at US$ 25.8 Bn in 2018. The global market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global market for cord blood banking services is anticipated to be driven by the high prevalence of genetic diseases and rising government funding during the forecast timeframe.

Services for cord blood banking are mostly utilized to cure hereditary illnesses such as cancer and many others. The market for cord blood banking services is projected to expand due to the high prevalence of various cancers. Leukemia, lymphoma, immunological disorders, and sarcoma cases have increased in recent years in nations including India, China, the US, and European nations. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that in 2018, there were approximately 509,590 new cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and around 248,724 people died as a result of this disease.

The increasing use of cord blood banking services is being attributed to the rising number of cancer cases. Another important factor likely to drive future market demand for cord blood banking services is a considerable rise in government funding. For research on umbilical cord blood cell in 2019, the National Institutes of Health allocated US$ 38 Mn.

Key Findings of Market Report

The global market for cord blood banking is anticipated to expand as a result of efficient communication and education of the parental population worldwide on the procedure and advantages of cord blood banking. There has also been an increasing understanding about the significance of stem cell therapy.

The leading players in the cord blood banking services market are involved in obtaining regulatory clearances, developing cutting-edge goods, introducing new products. It is also engaged with partnering as well as acquiring other businesses, which is expected to come up as one of the recent developments in the cord blood banking services. The global market for cord blood banking services is projected to expand as a result of these strategies.

In the US, Europe, as well as other developed nations, there has been a significant increase in expectant parents' understanding about the concept, which has resulted in a rapid expansion of cord blood banking. The lengthy and expensive cord blood banking procedure is out of reach for individuals in economically weak areas. In emerging nations like India, China, and Brazil, several public groups as well as corporate entities are starting awareness campaigns to boost understanding. Developed countries are the fastest growing market for cord blood banking services.

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

National Cord Blood Program

California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC, Inc.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Global Cord Blood Corporation

Cordlife Group Limited

ViaCord, Inc.

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market: Segmentation

Type

Private Cord Blood Bank

Public Cord Blood Bank

