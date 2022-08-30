U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.58
    -14.03 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,010.32
    -88.67 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,990.05
    -27.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,878.53
    -4.41 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.65
    -4.36 (-4.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.50
    -8.20 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    18.42
    -0.25 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0007
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0730
    -0.0370 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1670
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5200
    -0.1900 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,298.78
    +207.22 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.79
    +2.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,398.29
    -29.02 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,195.58
    +316.62 (+1.14%)
     

Cordelio Power Enters Joint Development Agreement with Tenaska

·3 min read

TORONTO and OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Cordelio Power and Tenaska are pleased to announce a joint development agreement to originate new wind projects in select power markets in the United States.

Cordelio Power Logo (CNW Group/Cordelio Power)
Cordelio Power Logo (CNW Group/Cordelio Power)

Under the five-year agreement, Tenaska will originate and develop new wind energy projects exclusively for Cordelio, with a focus on power markets in MISO, PJM and the Western Interconnection. As part of the arrangements, Cordelio has acquired a 1,000 MW portfolio of renewable projects currently under development by Tenaska.

Nick Karambelas, Cordelio's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We look forward to working with Tenaska, a proven developer, to build out a large-scale portfolio of wind projects over the next several years, as we expand our efforts to provide clean power to North American markets."

"Tenaska's business is relationship-driven, and our team looks forward to continued collaboration with Cordelio as we advance wind development across the U.S.," said Joel Link, senior vice president in Tenaska's Strategic Development and Acquisitions Group.

Cordelio previously acquired two other wind development projects from Tenaska, including the Firebrick project in Missouri, and Tenaska will continue to support the development of each of those projects.

About Cordelio Power

Cordelio is a renewable power producer that manages an operating portfolio of over 1,200 MW of renewable power assets in Canada and the USA. We also oversee a growth pipeline of over 14,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects spread across the USA. We strive to work with all of our stakeholders in an efficient, safe and environmentally responsible manner. Cordelio is wholly owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

For Further Information:
Ajay Sharma – Vice President, Cordelio Power
647-201-2546
Email: asharma@cordeliopower.com
www.cordeliopower.com

About Tenaska

Tenaska is proud to be one of the leading independent energy companies in the United States, with a reputation for high standards and expertise in natural gas and electric power marketing, energy management, development and acquisition of energy assets, and operation of generating facilities. Forbes magazine consistently ranks Tenaska among the largest private U.S. companies. Gross operating revenues were $18.4 billion in 2021. Tenaska has developed, managed and/or operated approximately 22 gigawatts (GW) of natural gas-fueled and renewables generation. Its development portfolios include more than 23 GW of solar, wind and energy storage projects.

For Further Information:
Tenaska: Timberly Ross
Office: 402-691-9517
Mobile: 402-669-4073
Email: tross@tenaska.com
www.tenaska.com

Forward Looking Statements & Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements typically contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "confirms", "continuous", "estimate", "expect", "may", "plan", "project", "should", "will", or similar words suggesting future outcomes, and include without limitation all financial projections, estimates of future costs, and projected performance or results. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause the actual outcomes of such events to differ from Cordelio's expectation as of this date, and whether forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be accurate will depend on factors outside of Cordelio's control. Readers are encouraged to undertake their own analysis and investigation as to the reasonableness of any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and Cordelio disclaims any intent or obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements.

Tenaska logo (CNW Group/Cordelio Power)
Tenaska logo (CNW Group/Cordelio Power)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cordelio-power-enters-joint-development-agreement-with-tenaska-301614215.html

SOURCE Cordelio Power

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/30/c8623.html

Recommended Stories

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Prospect Capital (PSEC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10.53% and 2.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)?

    While Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw...

  • Investors Heavily Search Devon Energy Corporation (DVN): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Devon Energy (DVN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • The stock market typically bottoms before the end of a Fed rate-hike cycle. Here’s how to make that bet pay off.

    MARK HULBERT A lot of money can be made betting on when the Federal Reserve will “pivot” — that is, take its foot at least partially off the rate-hike gas pedal. Yet a lot of money can also be lost, as we saw on August 26 when the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost more than 1,000 points after Fed Chair Jerome Powell dashed hopes that the Fed’s pivot had begun in July.

  • Deutsche Bank analyst boosts Tesla price target after visiting Berlin gigafactory

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Deutsche Bank analyst boosting Tesla's price target after visiting the EV automotive company's Berlin gigafactory.

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    This article discusses the top 10 stock picks of Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP at the end of the second quarter. If you are short on time and already know about the fund’s history and recent performance, you can skip and go directly to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Barring Warren […]

  • 10 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 renewable energy stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years. If you want to jump straight to the top stocks in this group, check out the 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years. The Inflation Reduction Act adds further certainty […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. You can skip our detailed analysis of Renaissance Technologies’ strategy and performance, and go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. Jim Simons is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, a quantitative investment management […]

  • 10 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap semiconductor stocks to buy and hold. If you want to explore similar semiconductor stocks that promise long-term gains, you can also take a look at 5 Best Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold. The Global Chipmaking Industry Poised to Grow at 14% Clip According […]

  • Retail darling Bed Bath & Beyond extends rally ahead of strategic update

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's shares extended their rally on Tuesday ahead of a strategy update from the struggling retailer this week that has sparked hopes of the company nearing a funding deal of about $400 million. "Investors are optimistic that it could be set to announce a $400 million loan deal," Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said on Tuesday. The "meme" stock is on track for its best month since its debut in 1992, having risen about 180% in August after a rally and u-turn triggered by billionaire Ryan Cohen's sale of his 9.8% stake almost five months after amassing it and pushing for changes.

  • Goldman Sachs’ 2 Stock Picks With at Least 100% Upside Potential

    There’s no doubt, Wall Street did not like Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. The markets tumbled after Powell stressed the central bank is committed to taming inflation and will implement another 75bp hike if that is what is needed to get the job done. The markets might have thrown the toys out of the pram, but while cognizant of a bearish scenario, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist Jan Hatzius is not overly concerned, preferring to focus on Powell’s less hawkish commentary. “We contin

  • Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in China’s BYD, Spurring Bets More May Come

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. trimmed its stake in BYD Co., just over a month after speculation the legendary US investor was preparing to shed his entire position in the Chinese carmaker sent its stock plummeting.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestFed’s QT to Hit ‘Full Stride’ With Central Bank Shrinking $9 Trillion PortfolioSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Vis

  • Nikola to raise up to $400 million in stock sale

    The company, which is grappling with higher labor and raw material costs due to decades-high inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war, said it has no obligation to sell any shares and may stop sales at any time. Nikola earlier this month received investors' approval to increase the number of authorized shares to 800 million from 600 million after delaying its annual shareholder meeting several times to solicit more proxies in favor of the proposal. Nikola said on Tuesday it has signed up Citigroup Global Markets as its sales agent.

  • Down Nearly 90% From Highs, Is It Time to Buy This Cruise Stock?

    If favorable conditions for travel continue to roll in, Carnival could be a windfall buy-and-hold opportunity.

  • Warren Buffett’s Latest Portfolio: 10 Undervalued Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued stock picks from Warren Buffett’s latest portfolio. You can skip our discussion on Buffett’s recent investment decisions and go directly to Warren Buffett’s Latest Portfolio: 5 Undervalued Stock Picks. Warren Buffett will turn 92 years old on August 30, and the billionaire is showing no signs of a […]

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfoli

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).