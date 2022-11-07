U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,796.50
    +17.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,574.00
    +146.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,935.50
    +45.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.20
    +10.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.53
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.60
    +6.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.82
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9993
    +0.0032 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.45
    +0.15 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1448
    +0.0072 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6870
    +0.0330 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,787.56
    -470.13 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.26
    +10.21 (+2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.99
    +3.15 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Cordis promotes Alan Tsai as GM Greater China

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 1, 2022, Mr. Alan Tsai is promoted to the role of General Manager of Cordis Greater China. He will head the leadership team responsible for strategic planning, business operation and team development for Greater China, the fastest growing area in Asia Pacific. Based in Shanghai, he will report directly to Bryan Loo, President of Cordis Asia Pacific.

Mr Tsai has more than 15 years of sales and management experience in the field of medical devices, and has achieved significant advancements in business development thanks to his extensive experience, superior industry insight and extraordinary leadership. In 2014, Alan Tsai joined Cordis as Marketing Director. Previously, he was responsible for marketing and sales across different positions in Johnson & Johnson MedTech, and also served as marketing manager for Asia Pacific. From 2018 to 2020, while responsible for marketing for the entire Cordis portfolio, he also oversaw the patient rehabilitation business (acquired from Medtronic) and achieved excellent business performance. Since July 2020, as head of Cordis' peripheral vascular unit, he has led the team to achieve double-digit growth annually.

During the past decade, Mr. Alan Tsai has also been deeply involved in Cordis' acquisition and restructuring projects. As a key member of the integration team, he ensured the smooth handover and swift integration of the businesses, thus laying a sound foundation for future performance. Alan is well-known and respected in the industry for his excellent judgment and implementation in the field of medical device, as well as for his unique industry insight on the vascular intervention area.

"I am pleased that Alan is promoted as GM for Greater China. He has leveraged his extensive living and working experience in the United States (as well as countries across the Asia-Pacific region) to help the vast expansion of Cordis Greater China. He has made remarkable achievements in managing the team and accelerating continuous business grwoth. In the future, I am confident that he will lead the Cordis Greater China team to enhance their research and innovation, open up a new era, and provide Chinese doctors and patients with a healthy and enjoyable new life under his excellent leadership." said Bryan Loo, President of Cordis Asia Pacific.

Alan Tsai, GM of Cordis Greater China, said, "I am more than honored to be a member of our innovative Cordis team. Adhereing to our spectacular brand value, I will lead the team of Cordis Greater China to enhance our existing product portfolio and accelerate localization in China. Meanwhile, I will develop and enhance our local team, continue to bring innovative and efficient medical solutions in the field of vascular intervention to China, provide enhanced healthcare services for Chinese doctors and patients, and explore the new era for interventional procedures."

Mr. Alan Tsai graduated from Taipei University in Taiwan with a bachelor's degree. He received his Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University in 2007.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cordis-promotes-alan-tsai-as-gm-greater-china-301670005.html

SOURCE Cordis

Recommended Stories

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Oil at $200 a Barrel? Some Traders Are Betting on It.

    Oil hasn’t yet climbed back to $100 per barrel, but some options traders are setting their sights on another target—$200. Here's why it's unlikely, but not impossible.

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Bitcoin-Mining Machines: For Sale on Deep Discount

    Some mining companies’ expenses, especially their debt payments, have overwhelmed their revenue, forcing them to sell hardware to raise cash.

  • EXPLAINER-Will Twitter layoffs violate U.S. law?

    Twitter Inc has begun laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action claiming the layoffs are imminent and will violate U.S. and California laws if employees are not given advance notice or severance pay. The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days' notice before engaging in mass layoffs.

  • Chinese Trade Unexpectedly Drops as Demand Slowdown Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s exports and imports both unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than two years, with rising risks of a recession causing overseas consumers to buy less and domestic problems such as Covid Zero controls and a housing slump hitting demand at home.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War I

  • Down Nearly 40%, Is Comcast Stock a Buy?

    Entertainment and telco giant Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is facing a new problem. Yes, the loss of cable TV customers is a sore spot, but cord-cutting is hardly a new headwind. The new headache is the underlying reason its cable TV business has been steadily shrinking since 2013.

  • The fintech layoffs just keep on coming

    Sadly, it felt like we got news of layoff after layoff. Chime confirmed that it is letting go of 12% of its employees. This equals about 160 people. According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt said that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.”

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Swings to Loss, Stung by Battered Market

    The company reported a net loss of $2.69 billion as the value of its overall portfolio fell alongside the broader market.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty falls 0.2% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty nudged down 0.2% in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to data from BTC.com.

  • Shein rival app from Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo tops the charts, but rock-bottom prices could be unsustainable

    A quiet play to rival Shein in the US is paying off for Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, whose Temu platform became the most-downloaded shopping app across US app stores in early November, according to analytics firm AppMagic. Launched in September, Temu is still nowhere near as popular as Shein, the hit shopping platform also started in China that has found huge success overseas selling fast fashion and other items at rock-bottom prices. However, Temu's rise comes just ahead of the holiday s

  • Retire by 40? Here’s How to Do It

    Retiring by age 40 can be possible, but it requires careful financial planning and very aggressive saving.

  • China Evergrande says Hong Kong land plot sold by receivers for $637 million

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday its plot of undeveloped land for residential development in Hong Kong's Yuen Long district has been sold by its receivers for $636.94 million. The land project is expected to result in a loss of about $770 million, the Chinese property developer said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

  • Oil falls on fading demand hopes as China sticks to strict COVID plan

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese health officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a stringent COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of a rebound in oil demand from the world's top crude importer. "Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the COVID-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook," CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said. A jump in the U.S. dollar is also weighing on oil prices, she added.

  • Making Spousal IRA Contributions

    Spousal IRA contributions allow a working spouse to put money in their nonworking spouse's retirement account, if they meet these requirements.

  • Why Oil Stocks Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Phillips 66 Rallied in October

    Shares of U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) each rallied above the level of the market in October, increasing 18.1%, 28.6%, and 29.2%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a good month for the markets, but oil and gas stocks had an even better month after the Oct. 5 OPEC+ meeting, during which the cartel decided to slash production by 2 million barrels per day. On Oct. 5, OPEC+, the powerful cartel of oil-producing states comprising countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South America as well as Russia, decided on a 2 million-barrel-per-day output cut, to support oil prices, which had fallen from more than $120 per barrel to below $80 by the end of September.