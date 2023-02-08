THE CORDISH COMPANIES' LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL PHILADELPHIA DONATES $750,000 TO REBUILD PHILADELPHIA FOR MAJOR RENOVATION OF MURPHY RECREATION CENTER IN SOUTH PHILADELPHIA

Live! Marks 2nd Anniversary Milestone with Announcement of Transformative Investment into the Families and Young People of Philadelphia for Generations to Come

Event photos available here courtesy of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Murphy Recreation Center photos and video available here courtesy of Rebuild Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies today celebrated the second anniversary of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia with the announcement of a donation of $750,000 to Rebuild Philadelphia towards the major renovation of Murphy Recreation Center, located in South Philadelphia. The contribution will allow Rebuild to finish the $4.5 million project scheduled to be completed in the fall.

The Cordish Companies today celebrated the second anniversary of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia with the announcement of a donation of $750,000 to Rebuild Philadelphia towards the major renovation of Murphy Recreation Center, located in South Philadelphia. The contribution will allow Rebuild to finish the $4.5 million project scheduled to be completed in the fall.

The Cordish Companies' Principal Jon Cordish, Cordish Gaming Group COO Joe Billhimer, and Live! Philadelphia General Manager Craig Clark were joined by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Philadelphia City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson and Mark Squilla; Kira Strong, Executive Director of Rebuild; and Kathryn Ott Lovell, Commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, at a ceremony to announce details of the transformative investment towards a project that will benefit the families and young people of Philadelphia for generations to come.

Proposed site improvements at Murphy Recreation Center include a brand-new turf field for football, baseball, softball, and soccer, along with brand-new basketball courts. New sidewalks, fencing and landscaping round out the planned renovations.

"Live! Philadelphia is proud to partner with Rebuild Philadelphia to help bring such a worthwhile project to fruition," said Joe Billhimer, Chief Operating & Development Officer at Cordish Gaming Group. "Murphy Recreation Center has served as a hub for community gathering for decades in South Philly. As a family-owned business, we can appreciate how important it is for families to have a safe place to come together. They deserve the best and we look forward to going on this transformational journey with them."

Story continues

Live! Casino & Hotel opened to the public on February 11, 2021, in the heart of the South Philadelphia Stadium District, making it their mission to not only provide a world-class gaming, dining and entertainment destination, but to be a supportive and active member of the community. Two years later, Live! Philadelphia has established partnerships with dozens of regional tourism, business and non-profit organizations. With the Rebuild donation, total contributions to date top more than $2.3 million in cash and in-kind support.

Rebuild Philadelphia is Mayor Kenney's visionary initiative to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Philadelphia neighborhood parks, recreation centers, and libraries. Through these investments, Rebuild will improve 70-plus public spaces, empower and engage communities, and promote diversity and economic opportunity in the design and construction industries.

"The energy in our city is electric right now and today's celebration fuels even more excitement, especially in South Philadelphia," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "The soon-to-be improved recreation center is a dynamic, accessible hub for children, families, and residents to play and gather. The upgrades make room for new opportunities and connections, and it may even be the homefield of the next NFL star. My administration and I are looking forward to seeing the memories that will be made in this space."

"Rebuild is proud to invest in the improvements at Murphy Recreation Center and it would not be possible without the generous contribution from Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia," said Kira Strong, Executive Director of Rebuild. "Through the combination of City and Rebuild funding, and incredible community partnerships like Live!, we are able to deliver on the Rebuild promise to engage with the community to understand their vision and invest intentionally to deliver a quality resource in their neighborhood."

About Live! Casinos & Hotels

Live! Casinos & Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly-acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Live! delivers a renowned blend of world-class accommodations and amenities, award-winning dining, casino gaming action, and headline entertainment, all in an exciting, spontaneous atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide. Live! offers a premier gaming experience, including a strategic partnership with FanDuel Group, to bring unique promotions and sports engagement opportunities to all Live! properties. With a commitment to impeccable customer service and treating guests like part of the family, Live! properties attract millions of visitors per year seeking unique experiences with gaming, dining and entertainment, all in one location. The portfolio includes Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland – located in the Washington, DC/Baltimore corridor; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia – located in the heart of the South Philadelphia Stadium District; Live! Casino Pittsburgh – located in Westmoreland County, PA; and PlayLive.com – the company's branded Internet gambling business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Live! Casinos & Hotels are owned and operated by Cordish Gaming Group, a division of the world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies. For more information, visit LiveCasinoHotel.com.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About Rebuild Philadelphia

Rebuild is a historic investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in neighborhood parks, recreation centers and libraries across Philadelphia. Proposed in Mayor Jim Kenney's first budget as a part of his vision for a more equitable Philadelphia, Rebuild's promise to acknowledge history, engage the community and invest intentionally seeks to uplift pivotal community spaces, empower neighborhoods, and promote economic opportunity through diversity and inclusion.

For Further Information:

Carmen E. Gonzales Dana Glick Live! Casino & Hotel Vault Communications (443) 842-1992 (516) 659-3865 carmen.gonzales@livech.com dglick@vaultcommunications.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cordish-companies-live-casino--hotel-philadelphia-donates-750-000-to-rebuild-philadelphia-for-major-renovation-of-murphy-recreation-center-in-south-philadelphia-301742257.html

SOURCE Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia