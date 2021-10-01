U.S. markets closed

Cordy Oilfield Services Announces Appointment of Mark Hopper as Chief Financial Officer

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc.
·1 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORDY OILFIELD SERVICES INC. (the “Corporation” or “Cordy”) (CKK: TSX-V) is pleased to announce that Mark Hopper will join Cordy as its Chief Financial Officer effective October 2, 2021.

Mr. Hopper is a Chartered Professional Accountant with considerable expertise in financial management of various energy companies. Prior to joining Cordy, Mr. Hopper served as the VP Finance and Chief Financial Officer of a private energy company which provides water management systems in both Canada and the United States.

“We are pleased to have Mr. Hopper join Cordy as its new Chief Financial Officer,” stated Cordy’s Chief Executive Officer, Darrick Evong. “We believe his extensive accounting and business experience bolster’s Cordy’s management team and we look forward to his insight and expertise as the company moves forward.”

For additional information, please contact:

Darrick Evong
Chief Executive Officer
darrick.evong@cordy.ca
Tel: 403-262-7667
Fax: 403-237-6278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


