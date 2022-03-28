CORE® Asks Brands To Inspire Hope For Restaurant Families

Brands to pledge a monetary commitment to support restaurant families.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CORE® ( Children of Restaurant Employees ), a national non-profit organization that provides financial help to food and beverage employees with children, recently announced its second launch of the Inspiring Hope campaign. The campaign calls on brands to take a stand in supporting the food and beverage industry, which has been hit hard over the past year.

"Medical bills are the number one reason for a bankruptcy in the U.S. and more than 80% of CORE grants are due to a medical crisis. Additionally more than 50% of CORE grantees are single parents, single moms making up the majority, which amplifies the need to help F&B employee with children who face a qualifying circumstance. said Sheila Bennett , Executive Director of CORE. "At CORE, supporting industry employees and families during times of personal crisis is our primary focus."

"The Inspiring Hope campaign allows us to further our reach with the supplier community and continue to bridge the financial gap for qualifying food and beverage employees during these challenging times as the demand for CORE continues to grow," continued Bennett. "Our grants are utilized to cover rent/mortgage, medical equipment, therapies, prescriptions, utilities and other essential needs for food and beverage employees with children that are potentially facing the impact of a health crisis, injury, death, or natural disasters."

Sponsor brands that donate $10,000 or more by April 12 to CORE will be featured in upcoming press materials and media attention surrounding Inspiring Hope. These efforts will help cover a year of rent for an eligible restaurant family.

"We are incredibly grateful for the corporate support that we receive during the year," added Bennett. "It's through these generous contributions that we can continue to help even more families in need and further our mission of assisting those who commit their time to serving us at our favorite eateries."

For more information about CORE and the Inspiring Hope campaign, visit COREgives.org. If you know of a family in need of a CORE grant, please visit https://core.submittable.com/submit/174527/grant-referral to refer them to the program.

About Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Founded by food and beverage service industry veterans, CORE helps hospitality service employees with children bridge the financial gap when either the parent or child deals with a health crisis or natural disaster. Since 2013, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped over 1600 families in 50 states, including DC and Puerto Rico. For grant qualification, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit COREgives.org.

